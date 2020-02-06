Rick Heller has made winning more than 30 games a season a habit for the Iowa baseball team. But, he's also looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out the last two years. Heller met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss the upcoming season for the Hawkeyes.



He sees depth and talent with his pitching staff, but the Iowa head coach is also looking for answers with his lineup and who he will put on the field. Heller discusses his personnel this season, his deep bullpen this season, the important position battles that are still not settled, and how he plans to set up his lineup.

