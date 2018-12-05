HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 John Mackey Award. The award is presented annually to the top tight end in the nation by the John Mackey Award committee.

The John Mackey Award will be presented Dec. 6, in Atlanta, at the Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU (5 p.m. CT). That event precedes the College Football Award Show on ESPN (6 p.m. CT).



Under head coach Kirk Ferentz, nine Hawkeye players have earned 10 individual national Player of the Year awards.

Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton (Iowa) High School. He is the second Iowa tight end to earn the award, as Dallas Clark was honored in 2002. Tony Moeaki (2009), Allen Reisner (2010), and Noah Fant (2018) have all been semifinalists for the award.

Hockenson is the first sophomore to win the award, and Iowa is one of two schools (Arkansas) to have multiple winners of the award. Hockenson is the fifth Big Ten player to be recognized. Hockenson was previously named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from league media and second-team honors (behind teammate Fant) from Big Ten coaches. Hockenson is also the recipient of the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus. Hockenson leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown.

Hockenson averages 15.6 yards per catch. His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards. He is seventh among Iowa tight ends all-time with nine touchdown receptions and he has one career rushing touchdown. Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018, with 125 yards on three receptions versus Wisconsin and four catches for 107 yards at Indiana.

Iowa (8-4, 5-4) will face Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.