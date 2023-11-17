IOWA CITY -- The Hawkeyes returned home for another non-conference matchup on Friday night, narrowly escaping with a victory over Arkansas State of the Sun Belt Conference. Here are three takeaways from the victory.

Another Slow Start

It was quite surprising that Iowa took a double-digit lead into half after the way they played over the first 18 minutes. Though the Hawkeyes held a narrow lead for the majority of the first half, at one point Arkansas State tied it back up at 36-36. "I don't know if guys were feeling a little tired or whatnot," Ben Krikke said following the game. "We just didn't have the same energy coming out in the first half." Until the Hawkeyes got things going over the final two minutes of the half, it looked like Arkansas State would be within striking distance at the half. "I don't really know why [we started that way]," Dasonte Bowen added. "Maybe it was fatigue? We had a tough one at Creighton a few days ago and then we got straight into prep for this game." The late run extended the Iowa lead to 49-39 at the break.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHNob2NrZWQgdGhhdCBJb3dhIGlzIHRha2luZyBhIGRvdWJs ZS1kaWdpdCBsZWFkIGludG8gaGFsZiBhZnRlciB0aGUgd2F5IHRoZXkgcGxh eWVkIHRoZSBmaXJzdCAxOCBtaW51dGVzLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENs b3VnaCAoQEVsaW90Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0VsaW90Q2xvdWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI1NjkyNzE4OTc2NzQ5ODA4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Get on the Glass

Part of -- maybe a majority of -- the issues in the first half came at the hands of well, the Red Wolves. Arkansas State finished the first 20 minutes with a 25-16 edge over Iowa in the rebounding category. That includes 10 offensive rebounds to the Hawkeyes' three. "We have got to come out with more energy," Krikke said. "We've got to find ways to grind out some possessions and finish with rebound. We didn't tonight. They'd get in there, get hands on it, tip it out and hit shots." The advantage wasn't quite as substantial in the second half, but it wasn't good -- grabbing 23 boards to the Redwolves' 19 in the second half. A team with the size and talent advantage of Iowa over Arkansas State should dismantle them on the boards. "I'm a little disappointed in us," Fran McCaffery said postgame. "But, you have to give credit to [Arkansas State]. They were flying around, tipping it and keeping it alive. You have to give your opponent credit in situations like that. We have to do a better job of gang-rebounding."

Shooting Woes

There was seemingly a lid on the rim for the Hawkeyes on Friday evening, as the usually hot-shooting Hawks shot just 46.6 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent (2-12) from three. "I thought we got good shots," McCaffery said. "Some that normally go in, didn't go in. I don't attribute it to anything, and I don't think much about it. We won the game, and we did what we had to do."

Though the team as a whole struggled from the field, Bowen and Krikke were bright spots for an offense that otherwise lacked consistency. Bowen finished the night 4-5 from the field and 9-10 from the free throw line for 17 points, while "I just stayed aggressive," Bowen said. "I came out early and tried to get to the basket, work my way inside out. It was working, so I just kept going inside, drawing contact and getting fouls." Krikke was 10-14 from the field and added 25 points. "There's nothing Ben hasn't seen," McCaffery said. "He had 25 , nine rebounds two assists, three blocks and four steals. He's affecting the game in a lot of different ways.