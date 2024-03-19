IOWA CITY -- Iowa handled Kansas State from start to finish in the opening round of the NIT on Tuesday night, leading for 39:16 of the contest and taking the 91-82 victory over the Wildcats. Here are three takeaways from the win:

Brought the Energy

Following the Hawkeyes' dreadful performances against Illinois and Ohio State over the last two weeks, it wouldn't have been all that shocking if they had laid an egg against the Wildcats on Tuesday. Instead, they came out firing on all cylinders. "We were talking in the locker room as teammates about the last couple games -- I don't think we led at all in them," Ben Krikke said postgame. "We knew we needed to come out against a team like this and punch first." "It felt kind of like a reset for us," Payton Sandfort added. "A lot of guys were excited to get out here and just play basketball again. That's what we did." Fran McCaffery said he could feel a different energy from his team prior to the start of the game and especially so after his team put together a double-digit lead of 22-12 less than ten minutes into the contest. "We were getting stops and run outs," he said. "The energy level was there. The maturity was there. The focus and concentration was there. The respect for the other team was there. That's what you have to have this time of year."

Sandfort himself put up 22 points in the first half, including 17 over the first 7:30 of the game. Playing against a team that wasn't as familiar with him as the rest of the Big Ten is may have opened things up early, too. "It was nice, because at the beginning they didn't really know who I was," Sandfort laughed. "I was able to get open. That hasn't happened for a long time." The junior forward repeatedly said that he felt free and loose -- something he wished he felt more this season. "It was another chance to play basketball, and honestly, that was some of the most fun I've ever had," he said. "It felt like I was messing around, but I was still locked into the game plan. I was getting to my spots and shooting it confidently. I was doing what I could and having fun with the guys. I think it looked like it, too." Sandfort finished with a career high in points (30), three-pointers made (nine) and tied a career high in rebounds with 12. "When you come out and just try to have fun, that's what can happen," he said. "I was really excited for this opportunity. It sucks not being able to play in the big tournament, but we still get a chance to play. I just had a great time out there fighting with the guys. When you're having fun like that, it's easy to get cooking."

Krikke is Cash

Sandfort's hot start opened things up for Krikke to have a big second half. He put up 21 of his 24 points over the final 20 minutes. "Other teams have been guarding him tough down this stretch as he's had a lot of big games," Krikke said. "We expected nothing different this game. They're a very aggressive defensive team and they were mugging him in his space all game. It opened up different looks for different guys." Krikke was definitely one of those different guys. "He's been great all year, but tonight he was really special," McCaffery said. "He was special on a number of different levels -- big buckets, big rebounds and a couple big defensive stops. Somebody had to take the pressure off Payton when they were face-guarding and front-screening him."

Though Krikke was hot scoring-wise, the most impactful part of his game may have been his rebounding against KSU. He's averaged just 4.8 boards per contest this season, but he finished with 11 against the Wildcats. "I think that was big," he said. "In games where we've struggled, I haven't been assertive on the glass. That's been a point of emphasis for me all season long. I wish I was a little more consistent in that, but I'm happy that was going tonight and I could grab a few."

The NIT Means Something

With 17 teams opting out of the NIT, there's been plenty that's been said about how much the event matters -- especially in comparison to the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes made it clear that they care on Tuesday night. "Growing up and dreaming about college basketball -- this isn't exactly what you want," Sandfort said. "You don't really watch the NIT, you watch the NCAA Tournament. But, going through life with these guys the last six months -- we've dealt with loss of loved ones, people being really critical of us, and losing games on the court. We've always stuck together, and that's what has made it so special. ... You never know when your last game may be. Every opportunity is a blessing." Krikke, who is in his final year of eligibility, felt the same. "I don't think there was ever a doubt that we wouldn't be playing," he said. "I think the guys are very excited about that. The mindset hasn't changed. We still come to practice ready to go. We compete and prepare the same way for each and every team that we're going to play. I couldn't be happier that my career gets a little more time."

