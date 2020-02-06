In a little over a week, the Iowa baseball team will take the field for the first time in 2020. The Hawkeyes will be headed south for the their first weekend of action and they feel good about where the team is at as far as their pitching staff and their lineup.



We caught up with leading returning hitter Izaya Fullard and outfielder Ben Norman, along with potential Friday starter Jack Dreyer and preseason All American closer Grant Leonard to get their view of the Iowa team heading into the season.

