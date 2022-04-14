Iowa baseball weekend preview

The Hawkeyes will welcome Minnesota to Duane Banks Field for a weekend series and they will be looking to sweep the Gophers to avoid big hits to their RPI ranking. Minnesota comes into the series with a 10-20 record and a 1-5 record in Big Ten play. They were able to pick up a Sunday series finale win over Maryland last week, so the Gophers are capable.

Friday Pitching Matchup – rSoph Adam Mazur vs Jr Sam Ireland

Adam Mazur finds himself back in the Friday starting role for the first time in a couple of weeks and it is on the heels of a great outing against Illinois in the second half of the doubleheader last week. Mazur went 6.0 strong innings, holding the Illini to just one run on three hits, while striking out nine and walking just two. On the season, Adam has a 3.33 ERA, including a 0.96 WHIP and 51 strikeouts to 20 walks in 46.0 innings.

Sam Ireland has had a pretty successful season as the Friday ace for the Gophers this season. The junior has posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.41 WHIP, including 51 strikeouts in 41.1 innings of work. His last start came against Maryland and the Terrapins were able to tag Ireland for six runs on seven hits, including three home runs. Despite that, he has had good starts against Rutgers, Air Force, WVU and Northeastern this season. Could be the toughest matchup for the Hawkeyes this weekend.

Saturday Pitching Matchup – GSr Connor Schultz vs Sr JP Massey

Everybody welcome Connor Schultz back to the weekend rotation. Schultz has been out of the rotation since early in the year, as he experienced some shoulder soreness, which caused him to miss a couple of weeks. Since then, the grad transfer from Butler has been working out of the bullpen and he has done a good job. Over his last three outings, Schultz has allowed just one run on one hit, while striking out three and walking just one over 6.0 innings.

Getting Connor back in the starting rotation means that Coach Heller can move Dylan Nedved back into the bullpen as a trusty reliever and closer. The bullpen has been inconsistent since Nedved’s departure, and his presence could be a major help in calming things down.

JP Massey will be making his eighth start of the season and it’s been rough at times for the senior Gopher. Massey has allowed 25 earned runs over 34.1 innings of work (6.55 ERA), while striking out 37 and walking 23. Over his last two starts, he has allowed eight runs on eight hits, while walking eight over his last 6.2 innings.

Sunday Pitching Matchup – Soph Ty Langenberg vs rJr Aidan Maldonado

Ty Langenberg has been the most consistent starter for the Hawkeyes this season and while his start on Sunday against Illinois was his worst of the year, he still got through five scoreless innings before the wheels started to fall off. His final line was 6.0 innings, four runs, six hits, six strikeouts and two walks. On the season, Langenberg has posted a quality 2.55 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, including 48 strikeouts to just 11 walks in 35.1 innings.



