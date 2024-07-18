It's still the dog days of summer and fall -- and the start of the 2024 football season -- is still about six weeks away, but the demand for Iowa football tickets appears to be red-hot. On Wednesday, Iowa announced that the home game against Iowa State was officially sold out. On Thursday, the athletic department announced that in addition to that game, five other home games are also now officially sold out.

Iowa's 2024 home schedule: 8/31: Illinois State (sold out)

9/7: Iowa State (sold out)

9/14: Troy (sold out)

10/12: Washington

10/26: Northwestern (sold out)

11/2: Wisconsin (sold out)

11/29: Nebraska (sold out) The only home game not yet sold out is the 10/12 game against Big Ten newcomer Washington -- and according to Iowa "less than 650 tickets remain" for that game, so it might very well be sold out as well by the time you're reading this. Iowa went 10-4 last season and won the Big Ten West in the final season of divisional play within the league. While the season ended on a down note with the Hawkeyes getting defeated 26-0 by Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game and 35-0 by Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl, that doesn't seem to have diminished enthusiasm for the 2024 season in the slightest.