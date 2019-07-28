Class of 2021 in-state linebacker Jaden Harrell decided to end the recruiting process early. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Urbandale native gave his verbal commitment to the Iowa coaching staff today during his visit to the Hawkeye Tailgater.

"I really like the coaches and the way the program is run," Harrell told HawkeyeReport.com. "I grew up an Iowa fan and have always dreamed of being a Hawkeye."



In addition to Iowa, Harrell held a scholarship offer from Nebraska and received interest from Iowa State, Kansas State, and Notre Dame, among others.

Overall, Harrell is commitment No. 3 for the Hawkeyes in 2021 as he joins offensive linemen Gennings Dunker and Connor Colby in Iowa's recruiting class.