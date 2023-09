In Week 3 of the 2023 prep season, we got our first look at 2024 Iowa commit, Drew Campbell. He and 2025 OL prospect Will Tompkins along with the rest of their teammates at Cedar Falls took a loss to fellow 2025 Iowa recruit Braeden Jackson and Ankeny Centennial.

Week 4 is here, and this time I'll be sticking around the eastern part of the state to get a glimpse of a cross-town matchup that includes a high-priority prospect in the 2025 class, along with several potential Hawkeye walk-ons.

Our publisher, Adam Jacobi, will be in the central part of the state, getting a second look at a highly-rated 2026 prospect as well as a 2025 recruit who is waiting on an offer from Iowa.