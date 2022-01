Iowa lands 2024 baseball commit

The Iowa Baseball team broke the long silence of news with a commitment from in-state 3B/P prospect Karson Grout out of Wellman. We mentioned on the message board a while back that Grout would be one to watch after he performed in a camp at Duane Banks Field in late August.

Grout is rated as the #44 middle infield prospect and #174 overall prospect in the country according to Perfect Game. He is ranked as the #4 overall prospect in the state of Iowa for the class of 2024.

Karson plays for Mid-Prairie High School and as a freshman last season, he led the team in at-bats (95), while racking up 41 hits, 10 doubles, 33 RBIs, 31 runs and a .500 OBP.

Perfect game said this on his batting after he attended the 2021 Fall Top Prospect National Showcase, “Solid build with good strength to the frame…At the plate, starts with a spread open stance and swings with a flat bat path. Swing shows bat speed and solid strength to it. His highest exit velocity was 92 MPH.”