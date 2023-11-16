Iowa Lands City High 2024 ATH Drew Larson as PWO
As announced on Twitter Friday afternnon, Iowa has added another talented preferred-walk (PWO) to its 2024 recruiting class: City High athlete Drew Larson.
Prior to his commitment, Larson received interest from Iowa State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and others.
"I've gone to so many Hawkeye games," he told me Thursday night. "Growing up in Iowa City, it was always my dream as a kid to be a Hawkeye."
Though he's listed as a quarterback on his recruiting page, Larson will have the opportunity to play a mixture of positions between QB, safety and wide receiver.
"I'm not really sure yet," he said. "I'd say I'm expecting safety first. Honestly, I don't really have a preference. I'd play any of them. It's mostly whatever they want."
Larson will join another former Little Hawk on the Iowa roster next season in linebacker Ben Kueter, and has also trained with freshman quarterback Marco Lainez III.
"I'd say I'm pretty good friends with them," Larson said. "I'm sure we'll get closer now that I'll be there. Knowing them, a few other people and the coaches -- it was easy to choose."
The history of quarterbacks-turned-DBs at Iowa, and the success they've been able to attain on the defensive side of the ball, certainly didn't hamper Iowa's case.
"I know Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte and Sebastian Castro are former quarterbacks," he said. "That definitely helps, and I know Iowa has always been really good at developing players and putting them in the best position they can."
Though he'll join the roster as a PWO, City High head coach Mitch Moore sees him as a prospect that could earn a scholarship sooner rather than later in black and gold.
"He is Quinn Schulte 2.0," Moore told me in September. "He's the same kid. He's brilliant, he's got a 4.0. He plays quarterback. He's so savvy on the football field. Everything moves really slow for him. Drew has this demeanor and calmness about him. He's the best safety [prospect] in the state."
Though his senior season was hampered by a broken hand injury that limited his snaps at quarterback, Larson contributed heavily in a variety of ways for City High in 2023.
Offensively, Larson completed 27-36 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, ran the ball 11 times for 62 yards and caught eight passes for 76 yards and two scores. On defense, he registered 9.5 tackles, recovered a fumble and hauled in two picks while opposing offenses frequently avoided his side of the field.
Larson joins Graham Eben, Trent Cakerice, Cole Marsh and DJ Vonnahme as the three PWOs in Iowa's 2024 class. The are currently 20 scholarship commits in Iowa's 2024 recruiting class.