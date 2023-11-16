As announced on Twitter Friday afternnon, Iowa has added another talented preferred-walk (PWO) to its 2024 recruiting class: City High athlete Drew Larson. Prior to his commitment, Larson received interest from Iowa State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and others. "I've gone to so many Hawkeye games," he told me Thursday night. "Growing up in Iowa City, it was always my dream as a kid to be a Hawkeye." Though he's listed as a quarterback on his recruiting page, Larson will have the opportunity to play a mixture of positions between QB, safety and wide receiver. "I'm not really sure yet," he said. "I'd say I'm expecting safety first. Honestly, I don't really have a preference. I'd play any of them. It's mostly whatever they want."

Larson will join another former Little Hawk on the Iowa roster next season in linebacker Ben Kueter, and has also trained with freshman quarterback Marco Lainez III. "I'd say I'm pretty good friends with them," Larson said. "I'm sure we'll get closer now that I'll be there. Knowing them, a few other people and the coaches -- it was easy to choose." The history of quarterbacks-turned-DBs at Iowa, and the success they've been able to attain on the defensive side of the ball, certainly didn't hamper Iowa's case. "I know Cooper DeJean, Quinn Schulte and Sebastian Castro are former quarterbacks," he said. "That definitely helps, and I know Iowa has always been really good at developing players and putting them in the best position they can."