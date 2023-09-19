On Tuesday, Iowa released the full schedule for the 2023-24 men's basketball season. While much of the non-conference slate was known, as well as which Big Ten opponents Iowa would play twice and which the Hawkeyes would play only home or away, the full schedule lets us see when and where all of Iowa's games will take place this season. Most games do not have set tip-off times or TV information yet; the schedule will be updated when that information becomes available. Here's the 2023-24 schedule:

2023-24 Iowa MBB Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) TV MON 10/30/23 Quincy (exhibition) Iowa City, IA TBA TBA TUES 11/7/23 North Dakota Iowa City, IA TBA TBA FRI 11/10/23 Alabama State Iowa City, IA TBA TBA TUE 11/14/23 Creighton (Gavitt Tipoff Games) Omaha, NE TBA TBA FRI 11/17/23 Arkansas State Iowa City, IA TBA TBA THU 11/23/23 Oklahoma (Rady Children's Invitational) San Diego, CA 2 PM FS1 FRI 11/24/23 Seton Hall/USC (Rady Children's Invitational) San Diego, CA 5 PM FOX WED 11/29/23 North Florida Iowa City, IA TBA TBA MON 12/4/23 Purdue West Lafayette, IN TBA TBA THU 12/7/23 Iowa State Ames, IA TBA TBA SUN 12/10/23 Michigan Iowa City, IA TBA TBA SAT 12/16/23 Florida A&M Des Moines, IA TBA TBA WED 12/20/23 UMBC Iowa City, IA TBA TBA FRI 12/29/23 Northern Illinois Iowa City, IA TBA TBA TUES 1/2/24 Wisconsin Madison, WI TBA TBA SAT 1/6/24 Rutgers Iowa City, IA TBA TBA FRI 1/12/24 Nebraska Iowa City, IA TBA TBA MON 1/15/24 Minnesota Minneapolis, MN TBA TBA SAT 1/20/24 Purdue Iowa City, IA TBA TBA WED 1/24/24 Maryland Iowa City, IA TBA TBA SAT 1/27/24 Michigan Ann Arbor, MI TBA TBA TUE 1/30/24 Indiana Bloomington, IN TBA TBA FRI 2/2/24 Ohio State Iowa City, IA TBA TBA THU 2/8/24 Penn State University Park, PA TBA TBA SUN 2/11/24 Minnesota Iowa City, IA TBA TBA WED 2/14/24 Maryland College Park, MD TBA TBA SAT 2/17/24 Wisconsin Iowa City, IA TBA TBA TUE 2/20/24 Michigan State East Lansing, MI TBA TBA SAT 2/24/24 Illinois Champaign, IL TBA TBA TUE 2/27/24 Penn State Iowa City, IA TBA TBA SAT 3/2/24 Northwestern Evanston, IL TBA TBA SUN 3/10/24 Illinois Iowa City, IA TBA TBA WED 3/13/24 - SUN 3/17/24 Big Ten Tournament Minneapolis, MN TBA TBA

NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

It's often difficult to determine in advance how difficult a college basketball schedule is going to be, thanks to the massive turnover that many teams undergo from season-to-season. The transfer portal makes it easy for teams to add -- or lose -- a lot of talent in a single off-season. That said, here's a brief look at how Iowa's non-conference opponents fared last season:

2023-24 NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS OPPONENT 22-23 RECORD KENPOM POSTSEASON North Dakota 13-20 269 none Alabama State 8-23 350 none Creighton 24-13 12 L, Elite 8 (NCAA Tournament) Arkansas State 13-20 287 none Oklahoma 15-17 54 none USC 22-11 45 L, Round 1 (NCAA Tournament) Seton Hall 17-16 58 L, Round 1 (NIT Tournament) North Florida 14-17 231 none Iowa State 19-14 29 L, Round 1 (NCAA Tournament) Florida A&M 7-22 359 none UMBC 18-14 252 none Northern Illinois 13-19 250 none

Only four of Iowa's potential non-conference opponents played in the postseason last year, and the Hawkeyes can actually only play three of those teams -- they'll face either USC or Seton Hall in their second game at the Rady Children's Invitational tournament in San Diego over Thanksgiving, but not both. Six non-conference opponents ranked 250th or worse in the final KenPom rankings last season, and two (Alabama State and Florida A&M) were among the worst teams in Division I last season. This is a schedule designed to give Iowa an opportunity to bank a lot of wins in November and December. That said, there will be a few early season tests as well. Creighton has been a very strong program in recent seasons and facing them in Omaha as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in November will be a big early season challenge. Iowa State (with superstar freshman Omaha Biliew) in Ames will be another difficult game early in the year. And Oklahoma and USC/Seton Hall ought to provide some credible opposition at the Rady Children's Invitational. Nor will Iowa want to overlook any opponent or come out flat in any game -- it was only last year that Iowa was upset by Eastern Illinois in non-conference play, after all.

BIG TEN OPPONENTS

In terms of Big Ten play, this is the breakdown of Iowa's opponents and where they play them. HOME AND AWAY: Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Penn State, Illinois HOME ONLY: Rutgers, Nebraska, Ohio State AWAY ONLY: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern Purdue is the Big Ten preseason favorite entering the season, so facing them twice won't be easy. Maryland and Illinois are also pegged to for upper-half finishes and will be tough tests for the Hawkeyes. On the other hand, Minnesota and Penn State may be near the bottom of the conference, so getting four games against those squads could boost Iowa's win-loss record. The home-only schedule looks favorable and Iowa will need to win those games, especially since the road-only schedule includes trips to Bloomington and East Lansing, two venues that haven't always been kind to Hawkeye hoops in the past.

OTHER SCHEDULING NOTES