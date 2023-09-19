News More News
ago basketball Edit

Iowa MBB Releases Full 2023-24 Schedule

Ross Binder • Go Iowa Awesome
Managing Editor

On Tuesday, Iowa released the full schedule for the 2023-24 men's basketball season. While much of the non-conference slate was known, as well as which Big Ten opponents Iowa would play twice and which the Hawkeyes would play only home or away, the full schedule lets us see when and where all of Iowa's games will take place this season.

Most games do not have set tip-off times or TV information yet; the schedule will be updated when that information becomes available.

Here's the 2023-24 schedule:

2023-24 Iowa MBB Schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) TV

MON 10/30/23

Quincy (exhibition)

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

TUES 11/7/23

North Dakota

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

FRI 11/10/23

Alabama State

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

TUE 11/14/23

Creighton (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

Omaha, NE

TBA

TBA

FRI 11/17/23

Arkansas State

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

THU 11/23/23

Oklahoma (Rady Children's Invitational)

San Diego, CA

2 PM

FS1

FRI 11/24/23

Seton Hall/USC (Rady Children's Invitational)

San Diego, CA

5 PM

FOX

WED 11/29/23

North Florida

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

MON 12/4/23

Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

TBA

TBA

THU 12/7/23

Iowa State

Ames, IA

TBA

TBA

SUN 12/10/23

Michigan

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

SAT 12/16/23

Florida A&M

Des Moines, IA

TBA

TBA

WED 12/20/23

UMBC

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

FRI 12/29/23

Northern Illinois

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

TUES 1/2/24

Wisconsin

Madison, WI

TBA

TBA

SAT 1/6/24

Rutgers

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

FRI 1/12/24

Nebraska

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

MON 1/15/24

Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

TBA

TBA

SAT 1/20/24

Purdue

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

WED 1/24/24

Maryland

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

SAT 1/27/24

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

TBA

TBA

TUE 1/30/24

Indiana

Bloomington, IN

TBA

TBA

FRI 2/2/24

Ohio State

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

THU 2/8/24

Penn State

University Park, PA

TBA

TBA

SUN 2/11/24

Minnesota

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

WED 2/14/24

Maryland

College Park, MD

TBA

TBA

SAT 2/17/24

Wisconsin

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

TUE 2/20/24

Michigan State

East Lansing, MI

TBA

TBA

SAT 2/24/24

Illinois

Champaign, IL

TBA

TBA

TUE 2/27/24

Penn State

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

SAT 3/2/24

Northwestern

Evanston, IL

TBA

TBA

SUN 3/10/24

Illinois

Iowa City, IA

TBA

TBA

WED 3/13/24 - SUN 3/17/24

Big Ten Tournament

Minneapolis, MN

TBA

TBA

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.

NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

It's often difficult to determine in advance how difficult a college basketball schedule is going to be, thanks to the massive turnover that many teams undergo from season-to-season. The transfer portal makes it easy for teams to add -- or lose -- a lot of talent in a single off-season.

That said, here's a brief look at how Iowa's non-conference opponents fared last season:

2023-24 NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS
OPPONENT 22-23 RECORD KENPOM POSTSEASON

North Dakota

13-20

269

none

Alabama State

8-23

350

none

Creighton

24-13

12

L, Elite 8 (NCAA Tournament)

Arkansas State

13-20

287

none

Oklahoma

15-17

54

none

USC

22-11

45

L, Round 1 (NCAA Tournament)

Seton Hall

17-16

58

L, Round 1 (NIT Tournament)

North Florida

14-17

231

none

Iowa State

19-14

29

L, Round 1 (NCAA Tournament)

Florida A&M

7-22

359

none

UMBC

18-14

252

none

Northern Illinois

13-19

250

none

Only four of Iowa's potential non-conference opponents played in the postseason last year, and the Hawkeyes can actually only play three of those teams -- they'll face either USC or Seton Hall in their second game at the Rady Children's Invitational tournament in San Diego over Thanksgiving, but not both.

Six non-conference opponents ranked 250th or worse in the final KenPom rankings last season, and two (Alabama State and Florida A&M) were among the worst teams in Division I last season. This is a schedule designed to give Iowa an opportunity to bank a lot of wins in November and December.

That said, there will be a few early season tests as well. Creighton has been a very strong program in recent seasons and facing them in Omaha as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in November will be a big early season challenge. Iowa State (with superstar freshman Omaha Biliew) in Ames will be another difficult game early in the year. And Oklahoma and USC/Seton Hall ought to provide some credible opposition at the Rady Children's Invitational.

Nor will Iowa want to overlook any opponent or come out flat in any game -- it was only last year that Iowa was upset by Eastern Illinois in non-conference play, after all.

BIG TEN OPPONENTS

In terms of Big Ten play, this is the breakdown of Iowa's opponents and where they play them.

HOME AND AWAY: Purdue, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Maryland, Penn State, Illinois

HOME ONLY: Rutgers, Nebraska, Ohio State

AWAY ONLY: Indiana, Michigan State, Northwestern

Purdue is the Big Ten preseason favorite entering the season, so facing them twice won't be easy. Maryland and Illinois are also pegged to for upper-half finishes and will be tough tests for the Hawkeyes. On the other hand, Minnesota and Penn State may be near the bottom of the conference, so getting four games against those squads could boost Iowa's win-loss record.

The home-only schedule looks favorable and Iowa will need to win those games, especially since the road-only schedule includes trips to Bloomington and East Lansing, two venues that haven't always been kind to Hawkeye hoops in the past.

OTHER SCHEDULING NOTES

* One notable absence from this year's schedule: an ACC opponent in early December. Unfortunately, last season was the final year for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It does not appear that Iowa replaced that slot on the non-conference schedule with another major conference opponent, either.

Iowa's only major conference opponents in November and December are Creighton (part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games), Oklahom and USC/Seton Hall (at the Rady Children's Invitational), and Iowa State. Iowa obviously plays Iowa State every season and they also typically play in a holiday tournament every season as well; they don't play in the Gavitt Games every season, but they have been a frequent participant.

* Iowa has six weekend home games (three on Saturday and three on Sunday), as well as five Friday night home games. That should make this a more fan-friendly schedule than many the Hawkeyes have had -- there ought to be very few 8 PM-on-a-Wednesday tipoffs at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this year.

* Iowa has a difficult mini-gauntlet of opponents in early December: at Purdue (12/4), at Iowa State (12/7), and home to Michigan (12/10). A 2-1 record in those games would be a tremendous achievement.

* 7 of Iowa's final 12 Big Ten games are on the road, so the Hawkeyes may need to try and bank wins early in the season to give themselves more of a buffer for that difficult late-season stretch. To that end, Iowa's stretch of four home games in five games from January 6 to January 24 could be important -- though Purdue and Maryland figure to be difficult opponents home or away this season.

* Scheduling quirk: Iowa doesn't face Illinois at all until February 24 in Champaign -- then plays them again two weeks later in Iowa City.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}