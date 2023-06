The team will leave the United States on August 5 and return on August 16 following games in Paris, Valencia and Barcelona where they will take on opponents that will be announced at a later date.

“We are grateful to have the resources available to provide this opportunity for our student-athletes,” Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “Not only will our players experience different cultures and create lifelong memories with their teammates, but we get 10 extra team practices leading up to the trip. With us adding six new players, I believe this is a perfect time for this opportunity.”

Those six new players include transfers Even Brauns and Ben Krikke, while the Hawkeyes add Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Pryce Sandfort and Ladji Dembele as true freshman.

This will be the first overseas trip for the Iowa men since 2017 when they traveled across the pond to play games in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Over that trip, the Hawkeyes went 4-0 against their European counterparts.