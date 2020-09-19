HawkeyeReport - Iowa releases revised schedule

Hopefully the third time is the charm when it comes to the Iowa football schedule in 2020.

After ditching the original schedule in July and then creating new one in August, only to postpone the season less than a week later, the Big Ten announced a third attempt at a schedule Saturday morning.

The Big Ten officially announced their return to football on Wednesday and that competition within the conference would begin October 23/24 and that eight conference games would be played, along with a plus one contest matching up teams based on how they finished in divisional play on the weekend of December 19th.

Iowa will face their six divisional opponents and a pair of cross divisional opponents in 2020. Those two cross division games are against Michigan State and Penn State.

Here’s how the schedule will play out. Keep in mind, there will be some Friday games in the conference, but those contests have not yet been announced.

Oct. 24 – at Purdue

Oct. 31st – Northwestern

Nov. 7th – Michigan State

Nov. 14th – at Minnesota

Nov. 21st – at Penn State

Nov. 28th – Nebraska

Dec. 5th – at Illinois

Dec. 12th – Wisconsin

Iowa will have back to back home games early in the season followed back a tough back to back set of games against Minnesota and Penn State. The Nebraska game will be played Thanksgiving weekend and it’s anticipated that it will take place on Black Friday (Nov. 27th).

Provided this season is played as schedule, this will be the first time that an Iowa football team will be playing regular season games in the month of December.



Here's a look at the full conference schedule.

