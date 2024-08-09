IOWA CITY -- After several years of abysmal performance in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes were in need of a major offensive overhaul. Tim Lester has been tasked with quite an undertaking. To start, he's emphasizing not looking at the past. "The first time I stood in front of [the offense] I said 'This is about our team, our year, our offense,'" Lester said. "Nothing that happens in the past matters. It's been fun -- they're really not worried about any of that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2RzaUd0Y0RYMDZzP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

Well, they're not completely overlooking last season's dead-last, 130th-ranked offense in the country. It's helped frame some goals for this season. "You look at where you were last year, and you try to cut it in half," he said. "You can't be unrealistic and say you want to be ranked first in something. It's stepping stones. When you're setting goals, you want them to be attainable. That's what we did at the last place I was at, and we attained most of them." Day-by-day, they're focused on incremental improvement. "At the end of the day, we need to just focus on getting better," Lester said. "If we can get better everyday, the numbers will take care of themselves. Right now, we've just got to focus on getting better." Lester believes the team can make those goals happen in 2024 as well. "It's the way they’re working," he said. "Having experience at quarterback, offensive line, tight end and running back helps, too. Things are going in the right direction, and that has to happen. We're nowhere near where we need to be come game day, but I've been happy with our start." It doesn't hurt that he's been able to cultivate quick relationships with the players, either. For him, that was the number one priority in installing his new offense. “The buy-in from the players is always the biggest thing," he said. "You come in and you’re bringing a lot of new stuff. They have really embraced it along with the leadership in the room, especially the offensive line leadership. We have enough veterans in the room. They’re excited and once they take ownership in it, it really gives us a chance to go.”

Get a premium subscription 70% off for your first year! (Rivals)

One of -- if not the -- biggest responsibility for the players is learning the terminology within Lester's Shanahan-style offense. "It's a new language," he said. "They've really embraced the opportunity to learn it. It is a lot of words, and I can't stop that. ... The difference is that we'll be able to do a lot of things. Every word talks to somebody else. The tight ends in particular, they have a lot of different words that mean a lot of different things." There are some positives to all those words, though. "It's an advantage once you get over the stigma of 'Oh, it's long,'" Lester said. "We do have wristbands. Now, I can't talk to them and give them plays, but for the most part, we just use the wristband to read it off. Everyone has to listen to their piece of the puzzle that will help them go out and execute. Lucky for Lester, his presumed starter under center is Cade McNamara, who already understood some of the new verbiage from his days at Michigan. "Some of the new plays aren't new to him," Lester said. "He's thrown a lot of the balls, whether it's a route they hadn't run here before or something like that. Having that knowledge is huge."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIGluaXRpYWwgdGhvdWdodHMgYW5kIHRha2Vhd2F5cyBmcm9t IHRvZGF5JiMzOTtzIG1lZGlhIGF2YWlsYWJpbGl0eSBvbiBvdXIgYm9hcmQu PGJyPjxicj5JbmZvcm1hdGl2ZSBkYXkuIE11Y2ggbW9yZSB0byBjb21lLjxi cj48YnI+UHJlbWl1bTo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcmdzazV2Skc4 RiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3Jnc2s1dkpHOEY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9sUFdZV2V1dWpqIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbFBXWVdldXVq ajwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBDbG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0 dXMvMTgyMjA0ODA1MjQwNTc3MjU2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B dWd1c3QgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==