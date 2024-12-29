Iowa Set to be Without Several Contributors Against Missouri

Entringer drops back against Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Clayton-King / AP)

Iowa will be without several key contributors on Monday against Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday (ESPN, 1:30 CST), due to injury. Wide receiver Seth Anderson, defensive back Koen Entringer and center Logan Jones will all miss the game due to a variety of ailments. Jones was seen with a cast on his right hand and wrist at Iowa's practices that were open to the media on Thursday and Friday. "Logan Jones will not be able to go. Didn't make it there," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said at Sunday's press conference. "Seth Anderson suffered an injury a couple of weeks ago, and he is not going to be able to go. I don't see that happening. Koen Entringer, same thing." Kyler Fisher will also miss the game due to an "unmet eligibility requirement," according to Ferentz. "I can give you a whole commentary on college athletics today," Ferentz said. "He's a graduate, but he has an unmet requirement there. He's not going to be able to compete."

Anderson, who has only played in seven games this season registered five catches for 106 yards in 2024. He missed the spring with an injury and several games this season due to injury as well. In two years with the Hawkeyes, he has hauled in 16 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown. Entringer is another Hawkeye that has missed significant time due to injury, missing the spring and the majority of the summer with a knee injury. "I was doing mental reps and trying to get better there," Entringer said of his offseason injury at Iowa's preseason media day. "That was something Coach Parker told me to make sure was a point of emphasis, and I definitely tried to do that." Returning for the start of the season, Entringer posted 18 tackles, two pass-breakups and an interception during his redshirt sophomore campaign. Jones -- who was expected to miss the bowl game -- will be replaced by Tyler Elsbury in the starting lineup.

Though the absences of Anderson, Entringer and Jones are not exactly a surprise, considering each of them missed at least a portion of bowl prep this week, Fisher's ineligibility appeared to come out of left field. Ferentz said he and the staff were made aware of the possibility the fifth-year senior would miss the game within the last few weeks. "[We were made aware] somewhere in December," Ferentz said. "He made every effort to make it to the finish line, but just wasn't able to. It's unfortunate." Ferentz went on to share his appreciation for Fisher and his efforts over the half-decade he spent in Iowa City. "He's just done an unbelievable job. Hasn't started. We've had some pretty good linebackers. Hasn't started on the inside positions, but he was our starter outside and has been an unbelievable player in special teams the last couple of years," Ferentz said. "[He's] a great leader. Everything he does is first-class. I just want to single him out. It's unfortunate he won't play, but he's been here doing a great job, and he'll be on the sidelines with us tomorrow." Fisher finishes his career at Iowa with 64 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass-breakups over 58 games played and six starts. Walk-on linebacker Jaxon Rexroth will take Fisher's place at the leo linebacker position.