Logan Jones Expected to be Out for Music City Bowl

(Photo by Charlie Neibergall (AP Images))

Fresh off announcing his plans to return for the 2025 season, Iowa senior center Logan Jones was sporting a cast on his right hand and wrist at the Hawkeyes' bowl practice on Thursday morning. He is expected to miss the Transperfect Music City Bowl vs. No. 19 Missouri on Monday. Tyler Elsbury is expected to start in his place.

Advertisement

"I really feel bad for Logan," starting left tackle Mason Richman said on Thursday. "We're all a family, and we feel for Logan." "It definitely sucks," right tackle Gennings Dunker added. "But that kind of stuff happens. You can't just get on the bus and drive away because Logan is hurt." Jones earned All-Big Ten honors from the Associated Press this season, and he was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media and earned second-team all-conference honors from the coaches. He was also part of the Hawkeye offensive line that was named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll.