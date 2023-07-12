Those three players will be made available between 1:15 PM CT and 1:45 PM CT in addition to head coach Kirk Ferentz speaking with the media from 11:15-11:30 PM CT and 12:30-1:15 PM CT on Wednesday, July 26. The event can be watched live on Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App .

As announced on Twitter and via the Big Ten website , Iowa is set to send defensive back Cooper DeJean , tight end Luke Lachey and defensive end Noah Shannon to Big Ten Media Days July 26-27 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Last season, DeJean posted 75 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 13 pass-breakups, and five interceptions (including three returned for touchdowns). His breakout season saw him named first-team All-Big Ten by league media and second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches. Expectations will be high for the Odebolt, Iowa native heading into his junior campaign as he is one of the top returning defensive backs and special teams return men in the country.

Shannon returns at the one-technique defensive tackle position for his fifth season in Iowa City. Between the last two seasons, he has put up 91 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. A mainstay in the Hawkeye defense for several seasons, Shannon will be relied on heavily to lead a defense that no longer has Jack Campbell, Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, Seth Benson or Lukas Van Ness returning.

The lone offensive player in attendance will be Lachey -- a fourth-year tight end with high expectations heading into 2023. Lachey had to be an easy choice for Ferentz, as he put up solid numbers with 28 catches for 398 yards and four scores despite Iowa's overall lackluster offense last season. Not only that, but between the sheer amount of new faces on Iowa's offense from 2022 to 2023, Lachey is the most experienced and most productive offensive player (aside from Kaleb Johnson) returning from last season.