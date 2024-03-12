Iowa wrestling finished in a distant fourth place at the 2024 Big Ten Championships, the Hawkeyes' worst finish since 2017-18 and only the second time in head coach Tom Brands' 18 seasons in charge that Iowa has failed to finish in the top three. The Hawkeyes ended the tournament with 110.5 points. That left them 7.5 points behind Nebraska in third place, 13 points behind Michigan in second place, and a massive 60 points back of Big Ten champion Penn State. Iowa finished with zero individual champions, one runner-up (Zach Glazier at 197), three third-place finishers, a fourth-place finisher, and four fifth-place finishers. The semifinal round was where the tournament went deeply awry for the Hawkeyes, although cracks had appeared before then as well. After an 8-1 showing in the first round (Aiden Riggins had Iowa's only loss at 184, while Drake Ayala had a bye at 125), the Hawkeyes went 6-3 in the quarterfinals, with Ayala and Caleb Rathjen getting upset at 125 and 149, respectively. In Saturday night's semifinals, though, Iowa wrestlers went just 1-5. Zach Glazier's 4-1 overtime win over Maryland's Jaxon Smith was the only result preventing Iowa from getting swept out of the semis. Brody Teske, who had enjoyed a strong start to the tournament with a wild 15-13 win over 3-seed Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State in the first round and an 11-5 win over 11-seed Dustin Norris of Purdue in the quarterfinals, fell 12-6 to 2-seed Dylan Shawver of Rutgers.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9keSBUZXNrZSDinqHvuI8gQmFuZyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YamJnc1RpU2RHIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWGpiZ3NU aVNkRzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEhhd2tleWUgV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChA SGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0hhd2tzX1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2NjQ5MDM4MDk1NzA2NTM1MT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Real Woods stumbled in a 6-3 semifinal loss to 2-seed Jesse Mendez of Ohio State at 141 lbs. Iowa then suffered back-to-back-to-back losses in the semis at 157, 165, and 174, as Jared Franek, Michael Caliendo, and Patrick Kennedy all lost to opponents who had beaten them previously this season. Franek fell 5-0 to 1-seed Levi Haines of Penn State, a marginal improvement on the 12-0 thrashing Haines delivered to him in the dual meet. The gap between Caliendo and 2-seed Mitchell Messenbrink of Penn State has only widened since the dual meet, with Messenbrink turning a 12-6 win at the dual into a 23-7 technical fall victory here. Kennedy managed to narrow the gap against 2-seed Shane Griffith of Michigan, turning an 11-1 major decision loss at the dual into a 4-3 defeat here, but still struggled to score points against his opponent. As noted, the only solace for Iowa in the semifinals was provided by Zach Glazier, who was able to edge out 2-seed Jaxon Smith with a takedown in sudden victory to earn a 4-1 win. Glazier has been one of the best stories for Iowa all season and making the semifinals at this tournament was another strong showing for him. Still, a 19-3 tech fall loss to 1-seed Aaron Brooks of Penn State in the final definitely stung, especially since Glazier had only lost 5-1 to Brooks at the dual earlier this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGRvbWluYW50IDE5LTMgVEYgYnkgQWFyb24gQnJvb2tzIHRvIGVh cm4gaGlzIGZvdXJ0aCBzdHJhaWdodCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2JpZ3Rlbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmlndGVuPC9h PiB0aXRsZSEg8J+YpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9CMUdXcmVzdGxlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jQjFHV3Jlc3RsZTwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3Blbm5zdGF0ZVdSRVNUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBw ZW5uc3RhdGVXUkVTVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzl4YzE4 VGtYeEEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85eGMxOFRrWHhBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gV3Jlc3RsaW5nIChAQjFHV3Jlc3RsaW5nKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1dyZXN0bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTc2 Njk2NjM5ODEzODM3NjM5Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAx MCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That match symbolized the wide gap between Iowa and the best wrestlers in the Big Ten, though, and was indicative of the work needed by Tom Brands & Co. to get Iowa back on top again. Penn State crowned five champions at the Big Ten Tournament (and likely would have had six, if not for a balky knee forcing Carter Starocci into a pair of injury defaults at this event) and while two of those champs are seniors (Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet at 285), three are young underclassmen (157 lb champ Levi Haines is a sophomore, 165 lb champ Mitchell Messenbrink is a redshirt freshman, and 125 lb champ Braeden Davis is also a freshman). In other words, Penn State is not going anywhere. There were a few positives from the weekend. Teske going 3-2 and finishing in 5th place after being seeded 14th was impressive, even if he was only seeded 14th as a technicality. (Iowa submitted Teske as its entrant at 133 lbs after the Big Ten's deadline and by rule all wrestlers submitted after the deadline have to be seeded at the bottom of their respective weights.) Ayala rebounded with four wins after his quarterfinal defeat to Michigan's Michael DeAugustino, including a solid 4-1 win over 1-seed Matt Ramos of Purdue in the 3rd place match, avenging a 4-1 loss to Ramos at the dual meet. Bradley Hill rewarded the Iowa coaches' decision to start him at 285 in this event with a 4-2 performance, finishing 5th (improving on his 7-seed), and comfortably qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. He's had a solid season this year. And Woods and Caliendo were able to rebound from their disappointing semifinal defeats to obtain the next-best result possible, a 3rd-place finish. (Franek also made it to the 3rd-place match after a semifinal defeat, but did not compete due to a medical forfeit.)