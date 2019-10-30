Urbandale linebacker Jaden Harrell has proven to be one of the top in-state football players in the Class of 2021 with his dominant play on the gridiron. We caught up with his head coach, Sam Anderson, and talked to him about what the Hawkeyes will be getting with Harrell.

Q: How would you describe him overall as a football player?

ANDERSON: He is pretty complete as a football player. He is our quarterback on defense and makes the calls. He communicates it well and gets people in the right spot. Obviously, he is a kid that makes everyone better. When they are keying on Jaden or scheming around him, it helps open things up for everyone.

Q: What type of leader has he been for you?

ANDERSON: With Jaden, I think he was a sophomore who was thrown into the varsity mix. He let the other guys do it and he just played. He is a person who leads by example.

Q: What do you feel are his main strengths at this point?

ANDERSON: I think he a good nose for the football. He has shown that he is good in pass coverage and runs well from sideline to sideline.

Q: What areas is he going to continue working on as he prepares for the rest of this season and beyond?

ANDERSON: I think it is those high end skills that you need in a linebacker like not taking a false step and just the basic stuff funnels and refining them. He will continue to focus on that. I think everything is based on the team you are playing for. He will keep delving into film work and doing all the stuff you need to do to play at the next level.

Q: Where does he project out at the college level position wise?

ANDERSON: I think he’s still a pup who will hit the weight room. He works hard. He will continue to improve his speed and that is an area he will work on quite a bit. That allows him to be inside backer or possibly outside backer. For them, it depends on the scheme and what they need. I know Coach Wallace likes him on the inside. He checks all the boxes for the things that they look for in a linebacker. He is long, athletic, and has good hips.

Q: How did the Iowa staff find out about him as a recruit?

ANDERSON: Coach Morgan and I go way back. He has always recruited my kids and in the area when he comes through. I told him we have a young sophomore that has a chance to be pretty special. Obviously, their staff does their due diligence and watches tape. They ask questions about their character and all that stuff. That is how it went down.

Q: Were you surprised he decided when he did?

ANDERSON: I think initially I was. There are obviously kids that like the attention you get, but when I talked with mom, dad, and Jaden, I felt it was a good fit for him. At this time, Iowa does a tremendous job delivering players for the next level. That is a fit for Jaden. They will at least get you to right level because they do things right.

Q: How was it working with the Iowa staff during the recruiting process?

ANDERSON: The Iowa staff does a great job with developing relationships first and foremost. Coach Ferentz does an amazing job. He hires good people and lets them do their job.