IOWA CITY -- Jarriett Buie is coming off his first season with Iowa where he saw the field in limited snaps. He has yet to register a reception in black and gold.

The 6'1", 200-pound wideout used his redshirt-freshman year as a learning opportunity and continued to grow throughout the spring.

"It's a big year difference from year one to year two," he said at last week's media availability. "I'm a grown up now. I'm not a high-schooler anymore, I know what's going on. I've grown a lot in that way."

The break between his first and second season was pivotal for his on-the-field growth, too.

"I had a great offseason," he said. "I've been keeping my head down and working. I've been in the playbook and been talking to God about it. God is my number one -- without Him, I wouldn't be here."

Spirituality — and also studying his craft.

"Getting in the playbook -- that's the main thing. Then, show up when I'm out [on the practice field], go hard when I'm out there."