HawkeyeReport - Jaxon Rexroth excited about opportunity at Iowa

Jaxon Rexroth excited about opportunity at Iowa
Cedar Rapids Xavier athlete Jaxon Rexroth grew up dreaming of playing for the University of Iowa and after accepting an opportunity to walk-on with the Hawkeyes, he will be living out that opportunity in 2021. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Rexroth to talk about his decision and much more.
Q: Why did you end up picking the University of Iowa?
REXROTH: My whole life I have wanted to be a Hawk. The program is successful, and it just feels like the place to be.
Q: What does it feel like to know that you will be getting a chance to live that dream?
REXROTH: Honestly, it feels unreal. I’m excited to get down to Iowa City.
Q: How important were the coaches in your decision?
REXROTH: Having good relationships with coaches is very important and they have definitely made the decision easier.
Q: When did the preferred walk-on opportunity come and what was your process to make a final decision?
REXROTH: It came not too long ago, and it came down to what place felt most like home and that’s Iowa.
Q: Did you know Iowa would be your choice if they offered a walk-on opportunity?
REXROTH: Yes, I was pretty positive about that.
Q: What has Iowa said about where you project out position wise?
REXROTH: Right now, I am just coming in as an athlete and we will go from there.
Q: What spots are they considering playing you at?
REXROTH: Somewhere on defense, but that’s still undecided.
Q: Do you have a favorite position or a position preference?
REXROTH: I don’t really have a preference. I just want to be on the field where I can make an impact.
Q: What other schools did you consider?
REXROTH: I considered UNI and other FCS schools.
Q: As far as visits go, what have you been able to do with visiting Iowa?
REXROTH: I could not have any official visits because of the COVID situation, but I have been to that campus so many times throughout my life that it feels like home.
Q: What was the reaction from the Iowa coaches when you told them you had committed?
REXROTH: They were all very excited for sure.
Q: Did you talk to any of the former Xavier players at Iowa about the program?
REXROTH: Yes, I talked with Quinn (Schulte), Ethan (Hurkett), and Josh (Volk) and they all thought it would be a good idea.
Q: How do you feel about the incoming recruiting class?
REXROTH: This recruiting class is talented in all aspects of the game and I think together we will have a very solid for four to five years.
Q: Did distance factor in at all?
REXROTH: Distance was not a huge factor.
Q: What was the hardest part about the recruiting process?
REXROTH: The hardest part was definitely navigating through the COVID situations.
Q: Growing up, how often were you able to attend Iowa games and how do you feel that shaped your experience as a football fan?
REXROTH: Growing up, I attended countless Iowa games and that definitely helped me want to work to be able to play there one day.
Q: What are your workout plans going forward to get yourself ready for the college level?
REXROTH: I still have not decided all the parts of my plan, but a big but a big thing is to stay in shape and stay strong.
As a senior, Rexroth had 1,190 yards passing and 706 yards rushing, accounting for a total of 32 touchdowns, and finished with 39.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense for Cedar Rapids Xavier.
See highlights from Rexroth's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2021 Walk-Ons:
Johnny Pascuzzi - 6-foot-4, 225-pound TE from Kansas City, MO
Jaxon Rexroth - 6-foot-2, 200-pound S/LB from Cedar Rapids, IA
Denin Limouris - 6-foot-2, 225-pound TE/FB from Glen Ellyn, IL
Luke Elkin - 6-foot-1, 195-pound LS from Neenah, WI