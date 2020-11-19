HawkeyeReport - Jaxon Rexroth excited about opportunity at Iowa

Cedar Rapids Xavier athlete Jaxon Rexroth grew up dreaming of playing for the University of Iowa and after accepting an opportunity to walk-on with the Hawkeyes, he will be living out that opportunity in 2021. We caught up with the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Rexroth to talk about his decision and much more.

Q: Why did you end up picking the University of Iowa?

REXROTH: My whole life I have wanted to be a Hawk. The program is successful, and it just feels like the place to be.

Q: What does it feel like to know that you will be getting a chance to live that dream?

REXROTH: Honestly, it feels unreal. I’m excited to get down to Iowa City.

Q: How important were the coaches in your decision?

REXROTH: Having good relationships with coaches is very important and they have definitely made the decision easier.

Q: When did the preferred walk-on opportunity come and what was your process to make a final decision?

REXROTH: It came not too long ago, and it came down to what place felt most like home and that’s Iowa.

Q: Did you know Iowa would be your choice if they offered a walk-on opportunity?

REXROTH: Yes, I was pretty positive about that.

Q: What has Iowa said about where you project out position wise?

REXROTH: Right now, I am just coming in as an athlete and we will go from there.

Q: What spots are they considering playing you at?

REXROTH: Somewhere on defense, but that’s still undecided.

Q: Do you have a favorite position or a position preference?

REXROTH: I don’t really have a preference. I just want to be on the field where I can make an impact.

Q: What other schools did you consider?

REXROTH: I considered UNI and other FCS schools.

Q: As far as visits go, what have you been able to do with visiting Iowa?

REXROTH: I could not have any official visits because of the COVID situation, but I have been to that campus so many times throughout my life that it feels like home.

Q: What was the reaction from the Iowa coaches when you told them you had committed?

REXROTH: They were all very excited for sure.

Q: Did you talk to any of the former Xavier players at Iowa about the program?

REXROTH: Yes, I talked with Quinn (Schulte), Ethan (Hurkett), and Josh (Volk) and they all thought it would be a good idea.

Q: How do you feel about the incoming recruiting class?

REXROTH: This recruiting class is talented in all aspects of the game and I think together we will have a very solid for four to five years.

Q: Did distance factor in at all?

REXROTH: Distance was not a huge factor.

Q: What was the hardest part about the recruiting process?

REXROTH: The hardest part was definitely navigating through the COVID situations.

Q: Growing up, how often were you able to attend Iowa games and how do you feel that shaped your experience as a football fan?

REXROTH: Growing up, I attended countless Iowa games and that definitely helped me want to work to be able to play there one day.

Q: What are your workout plans going forward to get yourself ready for the college level?

REXROTH: I still have not decided all the parts of my plan, but a big but a big thing is to stay in shape and stay strong.