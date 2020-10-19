HawkeyeReport - Jordan Oladokun decommits from Iowa

Florida cornerback Jordan Oladokun has decommitted from Iowa for a second time now. Citing recent racial issues in the news , the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Tampa native announced his decision to reopen his recruiting again on Twitter this morning.

A three-star prospect, Oladokun originally committed to Iowa on April 14 before reopening his recruiting on May 8. He then committed to the Hawkeyes a second time on June 21, but is now back on the market again.

During the recruiting process, Oladokun earned scholarship offers from Kansas State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Cincinnati, Washington State, Iowa State, Kansas, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Indiana, Texas Tech, Syracuse, South Florida, and Marshall, among others.

See highlights from Oladokun's first three games of the season at Gaither High School in the video below.