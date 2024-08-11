Kennedy Blades is returning to Iowa City with a medal after making her Olympic debut in Paris, even if that medal isn't the color that she was hoping to claim after advancing to Sunday morning's gold medal match against 2-seed Yuka Kagami of Japan. Kagami edged Blades 3-1 on a takedown in the second period to claim the gold medal at 76 KG.

Blades made the gold medal match after storming through her bracket on Saturday, defeating her opponents by a combined score of 23-9 and displaying a high-powered offensive arsenal in her matches. Unfortunately, her attack was blunted in the final by Kagami, who used her strength, expert positioning and mat awareness to keep Blades at bay. As was the case for Spencer Lee in his gold medal defeat to Japan's Rei Higuchi, Blades struggled to get any clean attacks on Kagami and had immense difficulty getting to her opponent's legs.

The first period began with both wrestlers taking a cautious approach; each wrestler attempting a half-shot but little else. Blades was warned for passivity and put on the activity clock halfway through the period; that ticking clock didn't incite much additional action from Blades, which led to a point for Kagami and a 1-0 lead.

Blades did explode for one of her better attacks of the match shortly after the clock expired, getting Kagami near the edge of the mat and forcing her out for a step-out point. That made the bout 1-1, though Blades had the advantage on tiebreaker criteria, having scored the most recent point.

The second period started similarly to the first, though Kagami broke through with a forceful attack that drove Blades off the mat. The move was initially scored as a step-out, but then changed to a takedown, which gave Kagami a 3-1 lead.

The rest of the match featured Kagami defending, with Blades unable to use her length and quickness to get to Kagami's legs. Blades came up short in the end, with Kagawa securing a 3-1 victory and the gold medal.

