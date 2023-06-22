Kris Murray Discusses Being Picked by Portland
Iowa forward Kris Murray was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
"This was definitely special," Murray said following the selection. "It was pretty unique because last year we were in New York and this year being able to spend it with my family which was really cool. Just having everyone around us, this moment was really cool."
"I just got off the phone with Chauncey Billups and GM Joe Cronin," he added. "They said the were excited to have me and that they were running through he halls when they got me. I'm ready to meet everyone in Portland, and Coach Billups is a good coach."
Murray is the second Hawkeye in two years to be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft, following his twin brother Keegan who was selected No. 6 by the Sacramento Kings in 2022. Kris missed out on joining his brother by one pick this time around, as the Kings held the 24th selection in 2023.
"Playing with Keegan definitely came to my mind," Kris said. "It would've been cool, but I think going on our separate paths and being competitors first is going to be a great opportunity for us. Playing against him will be cool."
This season, Keegan averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three and 76.5 percent from the free throw line. He set a rookie record with 206 three-pointers made this season. There's little doubt Keegan's play aided the increased Kris' draft stock this year.
"Keegan having the year he had helped me in showing what I can bring to a team," Kris said. "It helped teams get an idea of who I am as a person. Keegan is a really good person, and I think that's how I am, too. We play the same, but also different. The similarities are there, especially with how we translate to the NBA."
Murray is expected to aid the defensive effort in Portland, as the Trail Blazers ranked 28th in defensive rating (118), 25th in opponent points in the paint per game (53.3), 24th in opponent fast-break points per game (15.3) and 24th in steals per game (6.7).
"I'll bring versatility to the defense," Murray said. "I feel like I can guard multiple positions. For me, I feel like I use my length well. I'm a good help-side defender. Something I've been working on a lot through this process has just been defense -- containing my guy and being able to help the next guy."
He'll also be an immediate impact player on a team that's desperate to get back to relevance with superstar Damian Lillard on the roster. Murray participated in a camp hosted by Lillard prior to the 2022-2023 season, so the two have a previous relationship.
"I got to meet Dame and few of their other players," he said. "I got a feel for his game and the way he works out -- that him home with me. That camp helped me with my mentality toward the season. Visiting there in August and getting familiar with Dame and all the players, that'll be beneficial to me. That was definitely a good stepping stone for where I want to go."
Where he's going, he'll play with Lillard and No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, Scoot Henderson.
"That's a lot of athleticism," Murray said. "They're smart basketball players. Dame is a guy who has been in the league for a long time, he knows the ins and outs of it. Scoot is a really talented point guard. I'm just looking forward to getting to know them even more and building that bond. I'm looking forward to a good year."