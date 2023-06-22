Iowa forward Kris Murray was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. "This was definitely special," Murray said following the selection. "It was pretty unique because last year we were in New York and this year being able to spend it with my family which was really cool. Just having everyone around us, this moment was really cool." "I just got off the phone with Chauncey Billups and GM Joe Cronin," he added. "They said the were excited to have me and that they were running through he halls when they got me. I'm ready to meet everyone in Portland, and Coach Billups is a good coach."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QT1JUTEFORCBCT1VORDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vS3Jpc011cnJheTI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLcmlzTXVy cmF5MjQ8L2E+IOKeoe+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3RyYWlsYmxhemVycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHJhaWxibGF6 ZXJzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9OQkFEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I05CQURyYWZ0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV0pFbk8y MnBhTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dKRW5PMjJwYU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcy MDcxODg0ODE1NDUwMTE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjMs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Murray is the second Hawkeye in two years to be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft, following his twin brother Keegan who was selected No. 6 by the Sacramento Kings in 2022. Kris missed out on joining his brother by one pick this time around, as the Kings held the 24th selection in 2023. "Playing with Keegan definitely came to my mind," Kris said. "It would've been cool, but I think going on our separate paths and being competitors first is going to be a great opportunity for us. Playing against him will be cool." This season, Keegan averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 41.1 percent from three and 76.5 percent from the free throw line. He set a rookie record with 206 three-pointers made this season. There's little doubt Keegan's play aided the increased Kris' draft stock this year. "Keegan having the year he had helped me in showing what I can bring to a team," Kris said. "It helped teams get an idea of who I am as a person. Keegan is a really good person, and I think that's how I am, too. We play the same, but also different. The similarities are there, especially with how we translate to the NBA."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LcmlzIE11cnJheSBqb2lucyBoaXMgYnJvdGhlciBLZWVnYW4gaW4g dGhlIE5CQSDwn6SdPGJyPjxicj5IZSBnb2VzIGF0IE5vLiAyMyB0byBQb3J0 bGFuZOKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdWVxZnlCS1ZqRCI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VlcWZ5QktWakQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRVNQ TiAoQGVzcG4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXNwbi9z dGF0dXMvMTY3MjA3MjM4MjI0MzAzNzE4ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDIzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Murray is expected to aid the defensive effort in Portland, as the Trail Blazers ranked 28th in defensive rating (118), 25th in opponent points in the paint per game (53.3), 24th in opponent fast-break points per game (15.3) and 24th in steals per game (6.7). "I'll bring versatility to the defense," Murray said. "I feel like I can guard multiple positions. For me, I feel like I use my length well. I'm a good help-side defender. Something I've been working on a lot through this process has just been defense -- containing my guy and being able to help the next guy."

He'll also be an immediate impact player on a team that's desperate to get back to relevance with superstar Damian Lillard on the roster. Murray participated in a camp hosted by Lillard prior to the 2022-2023 season, so the two have a previous relationship. "I got to meet Dame and few of their other players," he said. "I got a feel for his game and the way he works out -- that him home with me. That camp helped me with my mentality toward the season. Visiting there in August and getting familiar with Dame and all the players, that'll be beneficial to me. That was definitely a good stepping stone for where I want to go." Where he's going, he'll play with Lillard and No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft, Scoot Henderson. "That's a lot of athleticism," Murray said. "They're smart basketball players. Dame is a guy who has been in the league for a long time, he knows the ins and outs of it. Scoot is a really talented point guard. I'm just looking forward to getting to know them even more and building that bond. I'm looking forward to a good year."