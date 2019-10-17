After verbally committing to the Hawkeyes over the summer, Largo (FL) teammates Quavon Matthews and Keylen Gulley had a chance to return to Iowa City for their official visit this past weekend. For the duo, it was a chance to get more comfortable with their future surroundings and show their parents around campus.

“The visit went wonderful,” said Gulley. “I got to hang out with the players and see the college. Everything was perfect.”

“We were welcomed with open arms by everyone - the coaches, the community, and the athletic administrators,” Matthews added.

One big difference on this visit was the opportunity to experience a game day weekend in Iowa City and the atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night as the two teammates watched the Hawkeyes play against Penn State.

“What we got to do this time, unlike our unofficial visit, was see Iowa City filled with tailgaters,” said Matthews. “Seeing all of the black and gold as I made my way through Iowa City was a feeling like no other.”

“Also being inside of Kinnick and seeing how the players go through pregame warmups was nice,” Matthews continued. “It lets me get a visual of what I’m going to be doing in the future.”

A 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver, Matthews has successfully returned to lineup from ACL surgery a year ago and has 14 catches for 326 yards and two touchdowns through seven games for Largo. In college, the Iowa coaches project him to play in the slot and like his ability in the return game as well.

“They see me fitting in well,” said Matthews. “I will be playing a role like Tyrone Tracy or Nico Ragaini as a returner on special teams and working as the slot receiver.”

Gulley, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-0, 167-pound cornerback who has 32 tackles and five pass breakups so far this season. In talking with the Hawkeye coaching staff, they look forward to working with him once he gets on campus next summer.

“I’ll be playing corner, but they let me know that if I’m versatile enough I’ll play either position,” Gulley said. “They just told me to come in ready to work. They had a lot of DBs go down this year, so said you have to be ready when your name is called. They made sure I knew that freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior, it doesn’t matter because the best player is going to play at all times.”

Joining Gulley and Matthews, along with their families, on the trip to Iowa City was Largo head coach Marcus Paschal, who was a second team All-Big Ten safety for the Hawkeyes in 2006. For Paschal, who also has former player Calvin Lockett on Iowa’s roster, it was a special weekend combining past, present, and future with the Hawkeyes.

“It’s always a great feeling to return to my home away from home, Iowa City,” said Paschal. “I think this trip was even more special to see my players, Quavon and Keylen, take everything in with their families. They also got the opportunity to meet some of my former teammates likes Charles Godfrey, Miguel Merrick, and Calvin Davis.”

“Overall, the weekend was spectacular,” Paschal said. “The game atmosphere was amazing and they got to participate in their first Hawkeye wave, which was big for them and their families.”

“Iowa is getting two great young men.”