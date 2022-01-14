Linderbaum headed to the NFL

After weighing the option of staying for another season at Iowa or heading to the NFL, Tyler Linderbaum decided it was time to test himself against the best players in football.

On Friday morning the consensus All American and Rimington Award winning center announced that he would forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Linderbaum, who was also named offensive lineman of the year in the Big Ten, is considered a first round draft pick by nearly every NFL Draft expert.

This leaves a massive hole in the Iowa offensive line and there’s no easy way to replace the best center of the Ferentz era. One name to watch at the center position is Michael Myslinski. The freshman from Florida pushed for second team reps this season and was looked at as the next in line when he was recruited to Iowa. Also in the mix will be Matt Fagan, who was listed as the backup on the depth chart most of the season.

Given how important Kirk Ferentz views the center position, Iowa may look at other options. One of those could end up being someone like Cody Ince. He has experience on the interior of the line and Ferentz has mentioned him before as a possible option.