An official visit with the University of Iowa this past week continued to show Hawkeye commit Logan Jones how special his future college is.

“It was awesome getting to meet some of the guys and then to see a few guys commit while up there," said Jones. "It just goes to show it's a family environment up there. It already feels like home.”

Jones, who had been offered by Iowa State, Minnesota, and Nebraska before deciding, believes the feeling of home has a lot to do with those in charge of the program.

“Definitely the coaching staff," Jones said. "They're so easy to talk to and connect with and they genuinely care about their players, which is nice.”

Two portions of the visit stood out most according to this elite all stater.

“One thing for sure and that is the food," he said. "I've never ate so much in my life. Also, it was probably meeting my future teammates. That was pretty cool.”

Jones enjoyed having a chance to continue bonding with his future classmates during the weekend.

“It was great," said Jones. "We truly have some great guys coming into the program.”

Even though he has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City, Jones continued to get to learn more and more about playing football at the University of Iowa.

“I missed Friday because I was at a ceremony, but Saturday we ate a lot, went around campus, looked at facilities, talked with coaches, and then had a pool party at Coach Ferentz’s house," Jones said. "After that, we went with our host.”

Jones enjoyed hearing what a number of current and one future Hawkeye had to say about the program during a player panel.

“It was awesome," said Jones. "I've been to quite a few and they're all super honest. They let you know their experiences and they are real.”

Part of the focus for Jones during the weekend was on academics and he was able to get a better feel for that.

“I just got a bunch of info on what I need to take and what's good for me when I get there.”

Jones is planning to figure out his future major once he gets on campus in Iowa City.

“As of right now, I think it's best to go in undecided and choose from there, so I know what I want.”

There were two major areas that Jones felt he learned the most about during the course of the weekend.

“I'd say I guess I learned more about the coaches themselves and where the program is going.”

Jones believes that the direction of Iowa football continues to change for the better.

“It's always progressing in some type of way in different areas all the time.”