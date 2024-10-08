McNamara Remains the Starter Despite Turnovers, Lack of Production

Cade McNamara remains Iowa's starter despite early season difficulties. (Photo by Andy Clayton-King / AP)

IOWA CITY -- When Cade McNamara transferred to Iowa from Michigan in the winter of 2022, the College Football Playoff-level quarterback was expected to come in and help right the ship for the Hawkeye offense. In Year One, he went down with an ACL tear. In Year Two, the Hawkeyes — who entered the season as darkhorse Playoff candidates — have started 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten play), and McNamara has still yet to throw a touchdown pass against Power 4 competition as a Hawkeye, in five-plus* games of action. *McNamara suffered his ACL tear on the second drive of the game against Michigan State, with Iowa leading 3-0. The Hawkeyes won that game 26-16. On Saturday against Ohio State, McNamara completed 14-of-20 passes for 98 yards, an interception and two lost fumbles on sacks. Iowa lost 35-7. "I think right now I'm playing pretty solid," McNamara said at Tuesday's media availability. "Obviously, there are some things I want to clean up, but these last couple weeks I've found a good rhythm, and I'm getting through my progressions really fast. There are maybe a couple accuracy things, but I mean, that's going to happen."

Head coach Kirk Ferentz and McNamara appear to be on the same page as far as his progression is going this season. "I think Cade is improving, I really do," Ferentz said following the loss to Ohio State. "He seems more comfortable and better. He was getting the ball out well in the first half. We have to improve as a collective offense." "Right now, I'm just getting better every single week," McNamara agreed on Tuesday. "That's the best thing I can do to help the team win." McNamara has posted six turnovers and zero touchdowns since throwing for three scores against Illinois State in the first game.