Myslinski bounces back from injury

After eight long months on the sidelines, Michael Myslinksi was happy to get back on the football field this fall and playing the game he loves. Gone was the frustration of the injury and being in rehab instead of competing for a starting job.



With the start of fall camp the talented offensive lineman is competing not just at the center position with Logan Jones, but he's also getting a long look at guard with Connor Colby potentially kicking out to the tackle position. Myslinski discusses his move around the offensive line, his comfort at guard, and the support he received while he was working his way back to the field.

