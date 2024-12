On Sunday evening, we learned that Iowa officially missed out on Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula, a big target out of the transfer portal. After visits to Iowa, Missouri, UCF and Ole Miss, the former Nittany Lion elected to take his talents to Mizzou.

So what's next for the Hawkeyes? What other available targets are worth looking into? Is their best option not in the portal (yet)?

Let's take a look at what Iowa could do next at the QB position, with its top target off the board.