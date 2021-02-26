IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending torn meniscus of his right knee in the first half of Thursday’s road game at Michigan.

The announcement came Friday by head coach Fran McCaffery. It is the second time Nunge has suffered a season-ending knee injury the last 16 months. He sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019, versus Cal Poly.

The 6-foot-11 forward is expected to undergo surgery next week to repair the meniscus and is expected to be sidelined four to six months.

“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” said McCaffery. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”

Nunge played in 22 games this season, leading the team in scoring (7.1) and rebounding (5.3) off the bench. The native of Newburgh, Indiana, redshirted the 2018-19 season and was approved for an additional year of eligibility after playing in only five games due to injury.