Olando Trader headed to Iowa

Cornerback Olando Trader is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Michigan native announced his commitment and will be signing with the Hawkeyes today after making an official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

"It was a long, hard decision," Trader told HawkeyeReport.com. "But there were many things that helped me make up my mind when I choose Iowa. The longevity of the coaches in the program was a big plus because I know that they are going to be there long after I leave. Another reason was the bond that I got with the players and all the staff - it was instant."

"We had good conversation and I just felt like I could see me doing what I love at Iowa for the next 3-4 years of my life," he continued. "Given who the defensive coordinator is, that was also a big plus because Coach Parker produces NFL DBs every year and he is arguably one of the best to do it."

"Also, who doesn't want to play at the top of the top going against elite athletes every day?" said Trader. "It's what I wanted to do because in the end it also makes me better and it gives me a chance to prove myself. That's why I went with Iowa is I just felt at home instantly."

A three-star prospect, Trader chose the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Nebraska and Vanderbilt.