It was a quiet week for Hawkeye sports, but both the baseball and softball teams were in action on the diamond. After a wild mid-week loss for Iowa baseball, the team bounced back for a huge weekend sweep. Let's take a closer look.

Olympic Spotlight: Baseball

Iowa baseball (28-18, 13-8) put together a 3-1 week last week, losing 21-14 (!) to North Dakota State on Wednesday before sweeping a three-game series against Northwestern (13-30, 2-16) over the weekend 4-3, 9-2, and 6-5. The Hawkeyes kicked off the week with a crazy mid-week matchup against North Dakota State that featured a score far closer to something we'd expect to see in September. The Bison jumped on Iowa early, plating six runs in the top of the 1st inning. Iowa answered with a Reese Moore two-run shot and the teams traded a pair of runs each in the third inning to push the score to 8-4 after three. The Hawks drew a pair of bases-loaded walks in the 4th and each team plated two in the 5th to make the score 10-8. The game was already going off the rails, but it was still competitive. The Bison landed another haymaker in the 6th, scoring five runs, and then added two more in the 7th to take a 17-8 lead. Still, Iowa refused to go quietly. Andy Nelson sent a grand slam over the wall as part of a five-run 7th to cut the Bison lead to 17-13, but NDSU scored once more in the 8th and three times in the 9th to keep Iowa at arm's length. Midweek non-conference matchups have been a frequent problem for the Hawks over the past few seasons and that trend unfortunately continued last week. It's no secret that giving up 21 runs isn't a sustainable path to victory and Coach Rick Heller said as much after the game. Iowa's pitching has been better over the two weeks but the bullpen -- ten different Hawkeyes pitched Wednesday -- struggled to start the year and ran into similar issues on Wednesday. Midweek games can be difficult to navigate as a pitching staff, but the team has to find a way to at least give their offense a chance against lesser competition. Fortunately, Iowa didn't let Wednesday's loss linger and took out their frustrations in a weekend series against the Wildcats. Northwestern struck first, plating two in the top of the 1st inning on Friday, but Iowa answered back with a Reese Moore RBI double in the bottom of the inning. From there, both pitchers locked in and the game remained 2-1 until the 8th inning with the Cats adding an insurance run. It looked like another frustrating loss was in store for Iowa, but the Hawkeyes dug deep and put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the 8th. Four hits with two outs, culminating in a Cade Moss two-RBI double gave the Hawkeyes a 4-3 lead and ultimately the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRSBVUCAhISEg8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vY2FkZW1vc3MxNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY2FkZW1vc3Mx NzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNI YXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lQaWJGU21PSTci PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pUGliRlNtT0k3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElv d2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY1NjkxMTQzMDA4OTEy NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Friday night was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed from the pitching staff after Wednesday's tough outing. Anthony Watts threw 4.2 innings, giving up two runs and striking out seven, and was relieved by Aaron Savary who threw 3.1 innings of his own, giving up just one run. The Hawkeye bats made solid contact throughout the game but couldn't string together hits to push runs across. Still, they didn't get down as the game went late, instead finding a way to fight back and claim the win.

Saturday's game looked like it was going to follow a similar script. The Wildcats again took the lead in the top of the 1st, scoring one, and from there, both teams' bats went quiet. It wasn't until the 5th inning that Iowa finally broke through, scoring three runs on a bases-loaded walk, a sac fly, and a little league classic double steal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5IEV4ZWN1dGVkIPCfkq88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0dHcGtiQzBmSHMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HR3BrYkMwZkhzPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3 ODY4NzI2NjU2NzM3ODU1NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Three runs were more than enough for Brody Brecht, who was brilliant again on Saturday, but Iowa added another run in the 6th to push the lead to 4-1 and blew the game open in the 8th, plating five more to take a 9-1 lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kYnllIGJhbGwg8J+RizxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcm1vb3JlXzAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBybW9vcmVf MDM8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j SGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qcXR2VUVSR3k0 Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vanF0dlVFUkd5NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJ b3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg2ODg4NDc4NzE5OTQz MDY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA0LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Northwestern scored once in the 9th but never truly threatened to climb back into the game. The offense was potent on Saturday, but the story again was Brody Brecht. Brecht pitched eight innings, striking out a dozen and allowing only two hits. His stuff was nasty all day, frequently inspiring confused flails and whiffs at balls in the dirt from the Wildcats.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaW1wbHkgdW5mYWlyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2Jyb2R5X2JyZWNodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJvZHlf YnJlY2h0PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGl0 Y2hpbmdOaW5qYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGl0Y2hpbmdOaW5q YTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FNUmRvT0tVUDAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BTVJkb09LVVAwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFz ZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY5MzgzNTg1NTMyNjQ1NjY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It's been a near-perfect month for Brecht, who has an ERA below 1.00 over his last three starts, and a strikeout-to-walk rate over 4.00.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVjaHTigJlzIGxhc3QgdGhyZWUgb3V0aW5nczogPGJyPjxicj4z LTAsIDAuNzkgRVJBLCAyMi4yIElQLCA1IEgsIDIgRVIsIDM2IEssIDggQkIs IDAuNzEgQkFBLCAwLjU3IFdISVAuPGJyPjxicj5SaWdodCBIYW5kZXJzOiAw LTI5IDxicj5MZWZ0IEhhbmRlcnM6IDUtNDEgPGJyPlcvIFJ1bm5lcnMgT246 IDEtMjIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icm9keV9icmVj aHQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJyb2R5X2JyZWNodDwvYT4geCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tVNnhHUTZ1TmoiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9LVTZ4R1E2dU5qPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNhbSBCYXNsZXIgKEBT YW1fQmFzbGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhbV9C YXNsZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY5MDI5NDQ2NjQ3MzYwODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The Hawks claimed the series with Saturday's convincing win, but they wanted to cap off the week with a sweep. In Sunday's finale, Iowa scored first, scoring one in each of the first two innings to take an early 2-0 lead. Northwestern pulled one back in the 5th and took a brief lead with two in the 6th before Iowa answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the 6th. Andy Nelson and Raider Tello combined to drive in the three runs and give the Hawkeyes a 5-3 lead. The Wildcats responded with two in the top of the 7th, tying the game at five where it would stay through the ninth inning, sending the game into extras. Iowa's bullpen came up huge, holding the Cats scoreless for four innings in extra innings until the Hawkeyes finally broke through in the bottom of the 13th when Kellen Strohmeyer drove in Michael Seegers to give the Hawks the win and the sweep.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XRUxDT01FIFRPIFRIRSBTVFJPSCEhISEhPGJyPjxicj5IQVdLUyBX SU4hIEhBV0tTIFdJTiE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Vud3F4 bmxqWWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lbndxeG5sallrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODcyNDYxNDAw MzI3Nzg0NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDUsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Sunday's win was the perfect way to excise Wednesday's bad outing for the Hawkeye bullpen. The Hawks gave up only two hits from the 6th inning on and kept the game tied from the 9th inning onward until the bats broke through for the win. The Hawks now sit 5th in the Big Ten at 13-8 with one weekend series remaining. The Hawkeyes will travel to take on first-place Illinois (28-16, 13-5) next weekend for a three-game series. A series win likely pushes the Hawkeyes into the top four and sets them up well for the Big Ten Tournament. This Iowa group continues to have all the pieces necessary to make a deep postseason run, with last week's results showing both the best and worst-case scenario for a team that has its eyes set on another conference championship.

Softball

Iowa softball concluded its season with a 2-2 week, falling to Northern Iowa 6-5 on Wednesday before bouncing back to take two of three from Illinois, winning 5-3, and 6-5 and losing 2-1. It was a week of close matchups for the Hawkeyes, starting with Wednesday's midweek battle with the Panthers. Iowa put up a crooked inning in the 3rd, scoring four runs on a trio of RBI singles from Sammy Diaz, Brylee Klosterman, and Skylinn Pgogue. Iowa added another in the 4th to take a 5-0 lead and looked to be cruising to a win. Unfortunately, UNI came to life in the 5th, scoring three runs and leaving the bases loaded, and then scored three more in the 6th to take a 6-5 lead and the win. Friday's game against the Illini was another nail-biter. Jalen Adams put together another strong start on the mound, going the distance and allowing only two runs. Both teams scored their lone regulation run in the 5th, the Hawkeyes jumping ahead on a Tory Bennett RBI double and Ilinois answering in the bottom of the inning. The game remained tied through seven and Adams held the Illini bats at bay through the 8th and 9th innings, but Iowa couldn't find the go-ahead run. Illinois ultimately found the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning. Saturday continued the trend of hotly contested games, but this time the Hawkeyes came out on top. Pogue and Grace Banes gave Iowa a 2-0 lead in the 2nd with a pair of RBI singles and Illinois got one back in the bottom of the inning. Soo-Jin Berry gave Iowa a 3-1 lead with a 3rd-inning RBI and the score remained there until Illinois scored a run in the 5th to make it 3-2.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CZXJyeSBnb29kISDwn5GPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9zamJlcnJ5MjAyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2piZXJy eTIwMjM8L2E+IGJyaW5ncyBob21lICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RldmlubEJvd21hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGV2 aW5sQm93bWFuPC9hPiBvbiB0aGUgUkJJIGRvdWJsZTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQ2lCUzhETVA1NyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NpQlM4 RE1QNTc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQGlvd2Fzb2Z0 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhc29mdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODY4Mjk5NTkxODIzODUzNjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWF5IDQsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The Hawkeyes refused to be denied though, scoring twice in the 6th to put the game out of reach and come away with the 5-3 win. Freshman starter Jaylee Ojo put together her best game of the season on the mound, throwing a complete game and striking out ten hitters. Iowa had a chance to end their year with a series win on Sunday and took full advantage. The game started as a pitcher's duel with a 3rd-inning run from the Illini the only mark on the scoreboard through four. In the 5th, both teams' bats came alive, each team scoring three times. Banes and Bennett smacked matching RBI doubles to give the Hawkeyes a 3-1 lead before Illinois answered to retake the lead, 4-3, and then added an insurance run to take a 5-3 lead into the 7th. It looked as though Iowa may come up just short on the series win, but Banes refused to go down without a fight in her final game. She doubled to start the 7th and came around to score on a Bennett single. Devin Bowman came up behind her and knocked in the tying run.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSEFPUyBvbiB0aGUgYmFzZXBhdGghPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IHRp ZSB0aGUgZ2FtZSBhdCA1IGFzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vdF9iZW5uZXR0MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRfYmVubmV0 dDAyPC9hPiBjb21lcyBhcm91bmQgb24gdGhlIElsbGluaSBlcnJvci4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzhDSG1yVUg3aTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS84Q0htclVIN2k1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBp b3dhc29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93 YXNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg3MTk5NjM2MjQ5MjE1MDYwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK