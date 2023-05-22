It was a relatively quiet week for Iowa Olympic sports last week, with the action limited to the Hawkeye baseball and softball diamonds. Iowa baseball wrapped its regular season with a series win over Northwestern to position themselves well for the postseason, while Iowa softball won the inaugural NISC Tournament to end their season on a high note. No spotlight this week with only the two sports, so let's jump right in.



Iowa Softball

Iowa softball was selected to compete in the inaugural National Invitational Softball Championship last week and made the most of that opportunity, going 4-0 and winning the tournament. The Hawks kicked off their weekend with a 6-3 win over UC Davis. Grace Banes was the star at the plate, driving in three runs and notching a pair of hits, including a home run as part of a three-run Hawkeye 2nd inning. The Aggies rallied back, scoring two in the 4th, but the Hawks again pulled away, answering with a pair of runs in the 5th, extending their lead to 5-2. The teams traded runs in the 6th, before Iowa finished a 6-3 win. Iowa's second opponent was South Dakota State and the Hawkeyes came away with another 6-3 win. The Hawks put together a pair of three-run innings to start the game and that proved more than enough for the Iowa pitching staff. Denali Loecker, Grace Banes, and Sammy Diaz all drove in runs in the 1st and the bottom of the lineup came through to power the Hawkeys to three more in the 2nd. Jalen Adams put together another strong start, pitching 6.1 innings, including five shutout innings to start the game.

Iowa's two wins sent them to the semifinals for a rematch against conference foe Maryland. The Hawks and Terps played another tight game with Iowa ultimately coming away with a 4-3 win. The Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the 4th thanks to a Denali Loecker home run and added three more in the 5th, jump-started by Loecker's two-RBI single. Maryland put together a 7th-inning rally, scoring three in the inning on the back of two Hawkeye errors, but Loecker closed the door on the mound, striking out the Maryland hitters to seal the 4-3 win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeg8J2XvPCdl7vwnZiA8J2YgfCdl7LwnZe/IPCdmIHwnZe/8J2Y gvCdl7DwnZe4IPCdl7rwnZeu8J2YgPCdl7UhIPCfkqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kZW5hbGlsb2Vja2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBkZW5hbGlsb2Vja2VyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vdktselN6amFoRyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3ZLbHpTemph aEc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQGlvd2Fzb2Z0YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhc29mdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE2NTk5OTQ1ODYwMjA3MzI5MzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Hawkeyes' semifinal win earned them a spot in the NISC championship, where they faced BYU. The championship game was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair but Iowa came out on top 9-7. The Hawks and Cougars traded runs in the 2nd before Iowa took the lead with Brylee Klosterman's two-run home run in the 4th. The Hawks got one more in the 5th when Grace Banes hit her 2nd home run of the day, but the Cougars answered with a three-run shot of their own, tying the game at four after five innings. BYU threw a haymaker in the bottom of the 6th, scoring three more runs and taking a 7-4 lead into the final inning. Iowa was down to their final out but refused to go quietly. Instead, the Hawks got the rally started with a Diaz walk and a Klosterman single. Tristin Doster's RBI double pulled the Hawkeyes within one and Anna Streff drove in the tying run with an RBI triple. Just for good measure, the Hawks added two more runs as insurance before Jalen Adams came in to shut the door and earn the save and the championship for the Hawkeyes.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZec8J2Xp+KAmfCdl6Yg8J2XofCdl6LwnZenIPCdl6LwnZep8J2X mPCdl6Ug8J2XrPCdl5jwnZenITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVHJpc3RpbkRvc3Rlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVHJpc3Rp bkRvc3RlcjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdQNzJ5 Mm1tcUUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83UDcyeTJtbXFFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IElvd2EgU29mdGJhbGwgKEBpb3dhc29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93YXNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYwMDYz OTE1OTk5NDY5NTY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZen8J2XnPCdl5gg8J2XlfCdl5TwnZef8J2XnyDwnZea8J2XlPCd l6DwnZeYISEhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RyZWZm QW5uYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3RyZWZmQW5uYTwvYT4geCA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2p3bmpaaVVEWk8iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qd25qWmlVRFpPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgU29mdGJh bGwgKEBpb3dhc29mdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaW93YXNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYwMDY0ODc3OTk2NTY0NDgxP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qo8J+ljiBIRVJLWSBUQUtFUyBUSEUgSEFSRFdBUkUhPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhc29mdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGlvd2Fzb2Z0YmFsbDwvYT4gd2l0aCBhIHNlbnNhdGlv bmFsIHNldmVudGgtaW5uaW5nIHJhbGx5IHRvIHdpbiB0aGUgMjAyMyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dvbWVuc05JU0M/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFdvbWVuc05JU0M8L2E+IGNoYW1waW9uc2hpcCwgdGhl IGZpcnN0IGluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CMUdTb2Z0YmFsbD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0IxR1NvZnRiYWxsPC9hPiBoaXN0b3J5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vU0tzU3hoYk5nRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NLc1N4aGJOZ0Y8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBTb2Z0YmFsbCAoQEIxR3NvZnRiYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR3NvZnRiYWxsL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjYwMDc2MzU5MTgyNDMwMjA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1heSAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Iowa's exciting comeback was the perfect finish for what's been a very successful softball season for the Hawkeyes. From Nia Carter's record-setting year at the plate (she finished the season as one of only two hitters in Big Ten history with 100 hits in a season) to the team's postseason trophy, there was a drastically different vibe around the group than in years past. The NISC is not the NCCA tournament, but these postseason competitions can still have a ton of value for the teams that take part. It's extra practice, more game experience, and the opportunity to end the season with a victory. It's the kind of positive event that can be a momentum builder that carries all the way into next season.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgdG8gdGhlc2UgaW5jcmVkaWJsZSBzdHVk ZW50LWF0aGxldGVzIG9uIGJlaW5nIG5hbWVkIHRvIHRoZSAyMDIzIE5JU0Mg QWxsLVRvdXJuYW1lbnQgdGVhbSEg8J+RjyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcUZlUWVyYW5GNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FGZVFlcmFuRjc8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUG9zdHNlYXNvbiBOSVNDIChAV29tZW5zTklTQykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Xb21lbnNOSVNDL3N0YXR1cy8x NjYwMzQ3MDE0NzU5MTk4NzIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAy MSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Banes, Loecker, Carter, and Adams all earned All-Tournament honors for their efforts in helping Iowa hoist the championship trophy. Already, several Hawkeye players were talking about achieving an NCAA berth as the next goal. For a group that just wanted to qualify for their conference tournament this year, it's an encouraging sign of things to come. Congrats to head coach Renee Gillispie and the Iowa softball team on a successful season and a great ending.

Iowa Baseball

The Hawkeyes took two of three from Northwestern over the weekend, finishing their regular season with a 39-13 record and securing the #3 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament. The Hawks dominated in game one, winning 15-3, fell 6-4 in game two, and then bounced back with a convincing 10-0 win to take the series. Iowa wasted no time in Thursday's series-opening win, putting up a ten-spot over the first four innings. Brayden Frazier drove in three runs, while Raider Tello and Michael Seegers each scored three runs of their own. Marcus Morgan put together another impressive performance on the mound, pitching four shutout innings, while the bullpen arms of Cade Obermueller, Nick Gottilla, and Jack Young held the Wildcats to just one hit. Just for good measure, the Hawkeyes put up a five-run 7th inning before Northwestern was finally able to plate a few runs in the bottom of the 7th.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ej77iPIPCdl6XwnZeu8J2XtvCdl7HwnZey8J2XvyEg8J2Xp/Cd l7LwnZe58J2XufCdl7whIPCfl6PvuI8gPGJyPjxicj5SQkkgZG91YmxlIGdl dHMgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiBvbiB0aGUgYm9hcmQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9KeEQzTG9PUHpIIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnhEM0xvT1B6SDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAVUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU5 MzA1NjA5MDUxNzUwNDAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxOCwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Friday's game provided a disappointing loss for the Hawks, who had chances, but ultimately couldn't find the clutch hits they needed and fell 6-4. Northwestern scored a run in each of the first three innings and while Iowa threatened, notching ten hits in the game, they weren't able to come up with the crooked-number inning like they have so often this year. The Hawks tied the game at three in the 6th before Northwestern answered with two of their own in the bottom of the inning and when the Hawks got within one in the 8th, the Wildcats again scored to keep the two-run lead. Sunday's season finale was an important game for the Hawkeyes and they answered the bell in a big way, shutting out Northwestern. Brody Brecht pitched a gem on the mound, tossing six innings while allowing just one hit and one walk. Brecht retired 17 in a row after a leadoff hit and struck out nine batters on the day. You can read an in-depth recap of Brecht's start, which earned him Big Ten Player of the Week honors, here. The Wildcat pitching staff put together a good start of their own, holding the Hawkeyes to zero runs through five innings, but Iowa finally broke through with a three-run 6th inning. The 3-0 lead was stable but not comfortable -- at least until the Hawkeyes decided to blow the game open with a seven-run 8th inning, removing any doubt in the outcome. Brennen Dorighi was 2-3 with a two-run homer on the day, Frazier was 3-4 with two doubles and both Michael Seegers and Tello drove in two runs apiece.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCO8J2QhfCdkIUg8J2Qk/CdkIfwnZCEIPCdkIHwnZCU8J2QkuKA vO+4jyDwn5qMPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iZG9yaWdo aT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYmRvcmlnaGk8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94Tkdvc09CaGdlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20veE5Hb3NPQmhnZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIChA VUlCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSUJh c2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYwMDAwMDM1MTE4MTMzMjQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The Hawkeyes are on a good roll entering the postseason. There were a few losses they'd like to have back, but in a sport as fickle as baseball, the past month or so has been close to the best case scenario. Brecht and Morgan looked great on the mound this past weekend, with Brecht looking much closer to his extraordinary early-season form. Few opposing teams will want to be staring down Brody Brecht with their season on the line over the next few weeks. At the plate, it continues to be a group effort for the Hawkeyes, who have shown a knack for creating big innings throughout the season. Not unlike a basketball team that goes on a 10-0 run in a two-minute span, this group can strike quickly and decide a game in just a few moments. Iowa will be the #3 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament, which begins on Tuesday (10 AM CT, BTN) when the Hawkeyes will take on Michigan. You can check out a full preview of the Big Ten Tournament here.