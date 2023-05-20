Brecht’s Line

date 2023-05-20
Brecht's Line



Beyond the Box Score

Pitch Count: 79 Balls: 29 Strikes: 50 Contact Strikes: 19 Strikes Looking: 15 Swings and Misses: 16 First Pitch Strikes: 15/20 Batters that Took a First Strike: 9/19—one batter walked on 4 pitches First Time Through Order: 1-9, 5 Ks, 0 BBs, 1H (single), 0 ER—8/9 first pitch strikes Second Time Through Order: 0-9, 4 Ks, 0 BBs, 0 H, 0 ER—6/9 first pitch strikes Third Time Through Order: 0-1, 0 Ks, 1 BB, 0 H, 0 ER—1/2 first pitch strikes vs Lefties: 1-4, 1 K, 1 BB, single vs. Righties: 0-15, 8 Ks, 0 BB Results with First Pitch Strike: 1-15, 8 Ks, 0 BB, single Results with First Pitch Ball: 0-4, 1 K, 1 BB

Filling the Zone

The first pitch of an at-bat is by far the biggest for Brecht. It’s also an area where he has struggled for much of the Big Ten season. Here are the first pitch strike numbers he recorded in 5 of his Big Ten starts: 13/24 (54%)- Michigan State 6/16 (37.5%)- Ohio State 3/8 (37.5%)- Penn State 11/21 (52%)- Nebraska 15/26 (58%)- Indiana Even in Brecht’s best start against Indiana he only got a first pitch strike in 58% of at-bats. Today, he blew that number out of the water, getting first pitch strikes to 75% of the batters he faced. And Northwestern didn’t make it easy on him early. The Wildcats’ first three batters —and four of the first six — took the first strikes they saw. It was only in the game’s middle innings when the Wildcats became more swing-happy. If Brecht can replicate this success with first pitch strikes moving forward, which is attainable, he’s going to be dominate more (and better) teams. Unlike many past starts, Brecht seemed to make a concerted effort to attack batters early today, daring them to hit his strikes instead of trying to throw a perfect pitch on the corner. Brecht is extremely good at limiting quality contact, giving up just 9 extra-base hits to 394 career batters faced (2.3%). If he continues to attack the zone early and trust his stuff, good things will happen much of the time.



Lineup Domination

Northwestern leadoff man Tony Livermore is the only Wildcat to reach base against Brecht, singling in the 1st and walking in the 6th — and he was also the only member of the lineup to avoid striking out to Iowa's fireballer. Northwestern’s 2-9 hitters went an inadvisable 0-17 against Brecht with 9 Ks.

Meeting the Moment

Northwestern's hardly Murderer's Row, but with some real stakes to today's start, it was great to see Brecht respond with one of the best outings of his college career — and a blueprint for future successful starts. Every start for the rest of the season will be a big game for Brecht, and against tougher foes. Presumably, he will get a start in the Big Ten Tournament, and will likely pitch in some capacity if Iowa makes the NCAA Tournament. If Brecht can respond to the pressure of those moments like he did today, he could help lead Iowa to one of the best seasons in program history.

Saving the Stuff