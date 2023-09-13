If you've read this column for a little while, you'll know we generally like to spread the spotlight around. There are a lot of great Hawkeye athletes and it's always a goal to highlight as many of them as we can. However, when a team is ranked #1, and they have a freshman superstar who notched a pair of four-goal (!!) games, they get dibs on the spotlight, even if it was theirs last week as well. Rules are rules. Let's jump right in.



OLYMPIC SPOTLIGHT: FIELD HOCKEY

Iowa field hockey (6-0) picked up a pair of dominating wins last week, 8-0 over Central Michigan (1-4) and 5-1 over UMass Lowell (3-2). The Hawks kicked off the weekend with a dominating performance Friday afternoon. The defense was again suffocating, as they have been all season, holding the opposition to zero shots. The star of the show though was once again Freshman Dionne van Aalsum. van Aalsum scored twice in the 14th minute, following up her opening goal with another just twenty seconds later. Unsatisfied with her 5th straight multi-goal game, she added another goal in the second quarter, assisted by Esme Gibson, and then slotted home a fourth goal in the 31st minute.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEUgRElPTk5FIFZBTiBBQUxTVU0gR0FNRS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzd4OFJxdmRKWWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83eDhS cXZkSlloPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgRmllbGQgSG9ja2V5IChAaW93 YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lv d2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDMyNTQwNDY5Mzg5MzI3Nz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK



The rest of the Hawkeye offense got in on the fun as well, with goals from Miranda Jackson (23rd minute, 57th minute), Tess Reed (25th), and Sofie Stribos (33rd). It was the first four-goal game by a Hawkeye since 2016, and the first hat trick in almost four years. The Hawkeyes would not have to wait that long for their next. Sunday's game was more of the same for the Hawkeyes as they cruised to a 5-1 win over UMass Lowell. Again van Aalsum kicked off the scoring, this time in the 4th minute. Lieve van Kessel added a second goal in the 11th. The Hawks kept up the early pressure and van Aalsum found her second goal of the game just before the end of the first quarter. The River Hawks scored to open the second quarter, the first goal given up by the Hawkeyes in four games. The defense clamped down after the first goal, denying UMass Lowell a goal for the rest of the match. Early in the second half, van Aalsum again found the back of the net, this time unassisted for her second hat-trick of the weekend, and then added the cherry on top with a 59th-minute goal, giving her a second four-goal outing in as many games.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub29rIGNhcmUgb2YgYnVzaW5lc3Mg8J+knTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vZm4zQ3JMcmtwQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZuM0Ny THJrcEM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBGaWVsZCBIb2NrZXkgKEBpb3dh ZmllbGRob2NrZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW93 YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5L3N0YXR1cy8xNzAwOTY5ODI2MzQ3MzQzOTUyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In case you've lost track of everything van Aalsum has done since she arrived on campus (and it's a lot so no shame if you're struggling to keep up), she now has at least two goals in all six games this season, back-to-back four-goal games, and sixteen goals in six games. For some historical perspective, the Iowa freshman record for goals was set by Kristy Gleason, a four-time All-American considered the best to ever play at Iowa, when she scored 27 in 1989. With eleven regular season games remaining plus the conference and national tournaments, van Aalsum has a real chance to chase down that record. After that, the records get a bit more gaudy. The record for goals in a season by a Hawkeye is held by Ellen Egan, who scored an incredible 42 goals in the 1983 season.

It's almost impossible to overstate Dionne van Aalsum's performance to start the season. It brings to mind Caitlin Clark in terms of domination from the jump and production regardless of the competition. Yes, this week's games were against lower competition, but van Aalsum scored twice in games against #1 North Carolina, #12 Wake Forest, and #19 Albany as well. If she was under the radar for opposing coaches, that time has long passed. Coach Cellucci has praised her instincts in front of net and the entire team seems to be feeding off of her extraordinary start. Her performance unsurprisingly earned her Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week honors, already her third Freshman of the Week award.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4z77iP4oOjLWZvci0z77iP4oOjPGJyPjxicj5EaW9ubmUgdmFuIEFh bHN1bSBoYXMgZWFybmVkIEJpZyBUZW4gaG9ub3JzIGZvciB0aGUgdGhpcmQg d2VlayBpbiBhIHJvdyE8YnI+PGJyPvCflJcgOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vUEdicDRqRnVWcCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BHYnA0akZ1VnA8L2E+ PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVz P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GWVdlMHRucERkIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vRllXZTB0bnBEZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIEZpZWxk IEhvY2tleSAoQGlvd2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pb3dhZmllbGRob2NrZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDEzMjAzMjc0 NzU3MzI3Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

She was also named National Player of the Week by the NFHCA (National Field Hockey Coaches Association) after her 8-goal outburst:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZec8J2YgCDwnZeu8J2Xu/CdmIbwnZe88J2Xu/Cdl7Ig8J2YgPCd l7XwnZe88J2XsPCdl7jwnZey8J2XsT8g8J+kt+KAjeKZgO+4jzxicj48YnI+ RGlvbm5lIHZhbiBBYWxzdW0gaXMgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTkZIQ0E/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5GSENBPC9h PiBPZmZlbnNpdmUgUGxheWVyIG9mIHRoZSBXZWVrISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xEZnRIaldSeEkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sRGZ0 SGpXUnhJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgRmllbGQgSG9ja2V5IChAaW93 YWZpZWxkaG9ja2V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lv d2FmaWVsZGhvY2tleS9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTk3MjYzNjk1MDA0MDkxMD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Perhaps the scariest part for the Hawkeyes' upcoming opponent is that this team isn't just a one-woman show. The defense has been as impressive as van Aalsum's offense, shutting out opponents and producing lopsided shot disparities, leading the nation in shutouts (4) and ranking second in scoring margin (3.84). Field Hockey is often a low-scoring affair, games including van Aalsum notwithstanding, so having a strong defense that controls the tempo of a game will pay huge dividends as the Hawks look to put together a magical season. Right now, the Hawkeyes are a wall at the back while peppering the opposition with shots at the offensive end. They're jumping on opponents early, often putting them on the back foot before they've settled in. It's a simple, if hard-to-execute strategy, but these Hawkeyes look more than capable of pulling it off game in and game out. Iowa will face Vermont on Friday (3:00, BTN+) and Merrimack College on Sunday (1:00, BTN+) in their final tune-ups before conference play.

SOCCER

Iowa soccer put up another solid week last week, playing #18 Virginia (5-0-2) to a 0-0 draw and beating George Mason (0-8) 3-0. Thurday's match against Virginia was a hard-fought defensive stalemate. Iowa generated some strong attacks in the first half, putting up four shots, but couldn't find the net. Virginia flipped the script in the 2nd half, sending eleven shots at the Hawkeyes, but Macy Enneking was more than up to the task, notching a pair of saves to preserve the clean sheet, Iowa's fifth of the season. Enneking now has 14 clean sheets in her career. The Hawks turned the offense on for Sunday's match against George Mason. Iowa registered 25 shots in the game, including four in the first ten minutes of the game. Elle Otto fired a shot into the back of the net in the 9th minute to give Iowa the early lead. The lead would be doubled in the 37th minute when Delaney Holtey slotted one into the back of the net. Samantha Carey added a 78th-minute header to seal the game. The Hawkeye defense was again solid, allowing only a single shot on goal. Iowa soccer closed out their non-conference slate undefeated, an impressive feat for a team that was near the bottom of the conference before their Cinderella run a few years back. The Hawks are controlling the game from the defensive end, which has been a staple for the team over the last three seasons, but are starting to find the offensive power to match. Macy Enneking is continuing to put together an impressive career in net, moving into a tie for third all-time at Iowa with her 15th clean sheet on Sunday and Samantha Carey was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCB8J2QovCdkKAg8J2Qk/CdkJ7wnZCnJiMzOTvwnZCsIPCdkIHw nZCe8J2QrPCdkK0sIPCdkIHwnZCa8J2QnPCdkKQg8J2QrfCdkKgg8J2QgfCd kJrwnZCc8J2QpDxicj48YnI+U2FtYW50aGEgQ2FyeSBuZXRzIEJpZyBUZW4g RGVmZW5zaXZlIFBsYXllciBvZiB0aGUgV2VlayB0d28gd2Vla3MgaW4gYSBy b3chPGJyPjxicj7CuyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcktRSlNRczRB YiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JLUUpTUXM0QWI8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NZjVrbndkSnF6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWY1a253 ZEpxejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVT b2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNv Y2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTY3MjUxNTExMjY2OTY2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The rest of the country is starting to take notice as well, as the Hawkeyes were ranked #23 in this week's Top Drawer Soccer rankings. The Hawkeyes won't be satisfied with the solid non-conference record and will look to start the conference schedule off on the right foot when they take on Illinois (4-2-1) this Sunday (1:00, BTN+).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icGwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCN8J2QqC4g8J2fkPCdn5Eg8J2QiPCdkKjwnZCw8J2QmiDwnZCH 8J2QmvCdkLDwnZCk8J2QnvCdkLLwnZCe8J2QrDxicj48YnI+SW93YSBlbnRl cnMgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVG9wRHJhd2Vy U29jY2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUb3BEcmF3ZXJTb2NjZXI8 L2E+IG5hdGlvbmFsIHJhbmtpbmdzLiDwn5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby93UDZKVjdqWFdwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd1A2SlY3alhX cDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXllIFNvY2NlciAoQEhhd2tleWVTb2Nj ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a2V5ZVNvY2Nl ci9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMTYxOTE5MjQ5ODE3NjAyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

VOLLEYBALL

Hawkeye volleyball (6-4) split four matches last week, losing a five-set heartbreaker to Iowa State (7-1), bouncing back with a pair of wins over Central Michigan (5-4) and Missouri State (4-5), and falling in straight sets to Grand Canyon (5-4)to close the weekend. The Hawks jumped out to an early two-set lead against the Cyclones, winning set one 26-24 and set two 25-18. The Hawks nearly closed out the match in straight sets, but lost the third set, 26-24. The Cyclones took control from there, winning the fourth set 25-18 and the fifth set 15-9. Caitlin Buettner continued her strong hitting performance this season, racking up 23 kills and hitting .545. Sydney Dennis put together a strong match in the back row, notching 18 digs. Iowa responded well against Central Michigan, winning the match in a convincing 3-1 fashion. The Hawks again took the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-20. After allowing the Chippewas to take set three 25-18, Iowa recovered to shut the door, and won the fourth set, 25-23. It was nice to see the Hawkeyes show resilience after a tough mid-week loss to ISU and when Central Michigan threatened to recreate the same script, the Hawks this time fought back to earn the win. Anna Davis and Gabby Deery each recorded 11 kills in the match.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdWV0dG5lciBCZWhhdmlvciDwn6S34oCN4pmA77iPPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LUVp6dzNGQ2JaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v S1FaenczRkNiWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFZvbGxleWJhbGwgKEBJ b3dhVm9sbGV5YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9J b3dhVm9sbGV5YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDMxMDYzODIxMDI5NDI1Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Against Missouri State the Hawks battled to split the first two sets, taking set one 25-19 and dropping set two, 25-21. Again, the Hawks showed strong resilience, claiming sets three and four by matching 25-21 scores. Bailey Ortega put up a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs. The Hawks kept the pressure up throughout the match and didn't let a dropped set snowball into a match loss. It's still a young team for the Hawkeyes and learning how to win is as important as the fundamentals. The weekend's resilience was a good sign for a program still building its team culture. Unfortunately for the Hawks, they ran into a wall in Sunday's match against Grand Canyon. GCU controlled the match through all three sets, winning 25-18, 25-14, and 25-16. The Hawks will travel for the Syracuse Invitational next week, taking on Syracuse (1-6) on Friday (6:00, BTN+) and Cornell (1-6) on Saturday (1:00)

GOLF

Iowa golf competed in the ANF Fall Classic last week, where Mac McClear defended his title. McClear finished the tournament at -12 after shooting a pair of 67s in the second and third rounds. He birdied six holes in a row and one point during the final round and has now won six tournaments in his career, tied with Lonnie Neilsen for most all-time in Iowa history. Noah Kent finished tied for 11th for the Hawkeyes, finishing at +1, while Hogan Hansen was just behind at +3 (T-16). The Hawks will travel to Chicago next week to participate in the Chicago Highlands Collegiate Tournament.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ObyBsZWFkIGlzIHNhZmUuIDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vcWJpNWd0WXBXZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FiaTVn dFlwV2Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBIYXdrZXllIEdvbGYgKEBJb3dh SGF3a2V5ZUdvbGYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93 YUhhd2tleWVHb2xmL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk5NTU2ODYyNTExNzc2MTA1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CROSS COUNTRY