The son of head coach Fran McCaffery , Patrick started 61 of 123 career games with the Hawkeyes, posting career averages of 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery has entered the transfer portal per Verbal Commits. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining after spending five years in Iowa City.

After the season came to a close on Sunday with Iowa's 91-82 loss to Utah in the second round of the NIT, Fran spoke to the half a decade he spent coaching his son.

"It's been a great ride," he said. "He's an awesome teammate, he's an awesome player. He played really well tonight, and I'm very proud of him. I told him that and told him I loved him after the game."

"You think about his journey and how his role has changed a few times within the program -- I'm just really proud of how he led this team and what he meant to the program for five years."

McCaffery capped his five years in the black and gold by leading Iowa in scoring against the Utes, putting up 19 points in the loss. Over the entirety of the season, he averaged 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 23 minutes a game.