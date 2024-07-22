Advertisement

With the elimination of the East and West Divisions after the 2023 season, the exact finish by each team becomes even more important. The top two teams in the Big Ten standings will play in the conference championship game in Indianapolis, rather than the winner of each division. This change could make it much more difficult for the Hawkeyes to find themselves in the title game come December. However, Iowa's expected lighter load in terms of the schedule makes things a bit easier on Kirk Ferentz and company, as the Hawkeyes are predicted to be favorites in all but one game this fall (at Ohio State, October 5). Iowa's home-field advantage gives them an added edge as well, as six of seven games scheduled to be played at Kinnick Stadium this fall have already sold out.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2Vhc29uIGlzIHN0aWxsIGFib3V0IHNpeCB3ZWVrcyBhd2F5 LCBidXQgZW50aHVzaWFzbSBmb3IgSW93YSBmb290YmFsbCBpbiAyMDI0IGlz IGhpZ2gsIGFzIGV2aWRlbmNlZCBieSB0aWNrZXRzIGZvciBzaXggb2Ygc2V2 ZW4gaG9tZSBnYW1lcyBhbHJlYWR5IHNlbGxpbmcgb3V0LiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vN0lTRjh3cFRrZiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzdJU0Y4d3BU a2Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBCZWFjb24gKEBIYXdrZXllQmVh Y29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVCZWFj b24vc3RhdHVzLzE4MTQwNTMwNzk3OTQyNTAxNDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==