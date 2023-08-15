After September 2's opener against Utah State, Iowa's season hits the road for the first time in Week 2 — albeit on the shortest drive of the year. Yes, it's off to Ames to face Iowa State, arguably one of the Hawkeyes' five biggest in-state rivals in college football. Here's a look at staff picks for the second of three non-conference games in the 2023 season.

We've seen worse Iowa State teams than this beat better Iowa teams than this, and for that reason the vast majority of Hawkeye fans will continue to carry some real residual dread into Cy-Hawk Week regardless of Kirk Ferentz's recent dominance in the rivalry. Iowa should win its one-on-one matchups with more regularity than ISU in this one, and that Cyclone offense is going to need a gem of a day. I... don't think it's coming. Sage Rosenfels ain't walking through that door. Kirk Ferentz controls the field position battle and takes a small lead into halftime — and then goes Vintage Kirk and big-boys Matt Campbell on the ground for most of the second half. Kaleb Johnson steps into the spotlight with 138 yards and a pair of scores against a feisty Clone defense to lead all rushers. Iowa 29, Iowa State 13 -- Adam Jacobi

The road team has won the last three games in a row in this series; Iowa makes that streak four in a row with the Hawkeyes' sixth straight win in Ames. ISU has figured out how to play Iowa close under Matt Campbell -- the last five games in the series were decided by a total of 27 points. But Iowa looks to have an advantage at just about every position on the field while Iowa State's starting lineup has been ripped apart by the ongoing gambling investigation. The Iowa defense keeps the ISU offense in check, while the Iowa offense finds some room to operate in the second half to put the game out of reach. Iowa 24, Iowa State 10 -- Ross Binder

Between the expected personnel losses on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, the Cyclones just won't be able to keep up. Whether it's Rocco Becht or J.J. Kohl starting for Iowa State, neither has faced any sort of defense that is remotely capable of what the Hawkeyes have done and will do this season. Don't be surprised if Iowa racks up 3-4 defensive turnovers and rolls over the Clones in Ames. Iowa 34, Iowa State 10 -- Eliot Clough

No bit of this game will be fun to watch. Everything for Iowa State's offense screams "rebuild," and that was before Hunter Dekkers and Jirehl Brock were implicated in the gambling probe. While we likely won't see it much this game, Iowa has probably improved at least somewhat on offense, so the Hawkeyes eke out the win. (Prediction null and void if Cade McNamara does not play.) Iowa 17, Iowa State 13 -- Ben Lewis

Nearly a quarter of Iowa State’s starters might sit out this game, but Steele Jantz once won a Cy-Hawk game in Iowa City, so anything can happen in this series. Still, the Hawkeyes haven't lost in Story County since 2011 and a big day on the ground by Kaleb Johnson through an inexperienced Cyclone defensive line will push the win streak in Ames to 14 years. It won't be easy, though. Matt Campbell doesn't even know who will be starting at QB or RB for his team, yet this game will likely be a nightmare as it always has been and always will be. Bet on it. Iowa 20, Iowa State 13 -- Tom Clos