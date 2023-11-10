According to the KenPom rankings, Alabama State, Iowa's Friday night opponent, is very bad this season. Not just bad, but "one of the worst teams in Division I" bad -- the Hornets are 345th in the KP rankings... out of 362 total teams. The Hornets slightly edge out Florida A&M (KenPom #345) as the worst team (per KP rankings) on Iowa's schedule this season.

But... are the Hornets that bad this season? Alabama State opened the season on Monday with a 69-59 loss at Mississippi. The Hornets trailed by only five at halftime (35-30) and they kept the game close despite making just 22% (8/37) 2-point attempts. 46% of their scoring in the game (27 of 59 points) came from behind the arc, where the Hornets finished 9-for-25.

That's probably the recipe for an upset on Friday night: an usually hot night from the Hornets behind the arc, coupled with bad outside shooting from Iowa and a sluggish effort on the defensive end from the Hawkeyes. The players on this Iowa team shouldn't need much reminding that being a prohibitive favorite doesn't guarantee anything -- many of these players were on the same Iowa squad that stumbled to a 92-83 home loss to Eastern Illinois last December.

TJ Madlock, a 6'3", 190 lb guard, and CJ Hines, a 6'2", 185 lb guard, led the Hornets in scoring with 12 points against Ole Miss. 6'3", 170 lb guard Amarr Knox also added 11 points. Madlock split his damage on 2-point shots (4/11) and free throws (4/6), while Hines made a living at the free throw line (8/11). Knox led ASU in three-point shooting in the game (3/5), alongside 6'10", 190 lb big Jasteven Walker (3/7 from deep).

Madlock was one of the Hornets' best players last season -- he was second on the squad in points (11.2 ppg), rebounds (6.1 rpg), and assists 2.9 apg), and led the team in steals (1.4 spg). ASU does return last year's leading scorer (14.0 ppg), 6'4", 215 wing Isaiah Range, though he sat out the game against Ole Miss. He may be available for tonight's game.