Each year, there are numerous injuries that change the course of a team’s season for the worse. This year, Penn State has had the opposite—a notable return from injury has significantly improved the Lady Lions’ season outlook.

Ashley Owusu returned from injury on January 14th in Penn State’s game at Rutgers. Going into the game, the Lady Lions sat 10-5 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. They were firmly on the Big Ten Tournament bubble.

Since Owusu’s return, Penn State has gone 6-1, with a lone 5-point loss to Michigan on Saturday. The Lady Lions now project as an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN’s Bracketology, and would need a big collapse to miss the Tournament. The Lady Lions are also tied for 4th in the conference standings, and should finish no worse than 7th given that they’re currently three games ahead of the teams tied for 8th.

While Penn State has looked much better since Owusu’s return, they also haven’t played a particularly difficult schedule in that stretch. There best results were home wins over Nebraska and Maryland, and an away win at Minnesota. The Maryland game was a blowout, but Shyanne Sellers left early with an injury. Penn State beat Minnesota without Mara Braun.

Before Owusu’s return, Penn State’s best non-conference win was over 12-10 Kansas. The Lady Lions also played #5 Ohio State, #10 USC, and #14 Indiana in close games (all losses) on a neutral site or on the road.

All statistics for this preview are from HerHoopStats.