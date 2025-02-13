Seven Hawkeyes Earn NFL Scouting Combine Invites

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

With their college careers in Iowa City wrapped up, several former Iowa football players are looking ahead to possible NFL futures. The first step before the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 24-26? The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 24 through March 3. Seven former Hawkeyes were invited to the NFL's premiere scouting event: * Kaleb Johnson * Luke Lachey * Connor Colby * Yahya Black * Jay Higgins * Sebastian Castro * Jermari Harris

As Eliot noted, one particularly surprising omission from that list of invites? Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson, who finished his career with 555 tackles, second-most in FBS history (behind only Carlton Martial of Troy, who had 577 tackles from 2018 to 2022). Why did Jackson get snubbed? We don't know for sure, though his measurables probably played a role -- Jackson doesn't have ideal height (6'0") or weight (235) at the linebacker position, though he does grade out well in speed (4.51 40 time) and agility (4.22 shuttle time in high school) categories. Obviously, any deficiencies in his height or weight (or anywhere else) didn't prevent him from being a tackling machine at the Power 4 level for Virginia and Iowa. Without an invitation to the scouting combine, Jackson will need to make his case for scouts and NFL personnel at Iowa's Pro Day, which will be held later this spring.

The players who received invites to the scouting combine are all strong possibilities to be taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, with all seven ranking within the Top 200 of NFL Draft Buzz's current player rankings for the upcoming draft. A seven-player draft class would be Iowa's biggest since seven Hawkeyes were taken in the 1958 NFL Draft, though that was a very different time as there were 30 rounds and 360 players selected in that draft. Six players is the modern era draft record, which was hit most recently by Iowa in the 2010, 2011, and 2012 NFL Drafts. The Hawkeyes have had four players selected in three of the last four drafts, including 2025 Super Bowl champion Cooper DeJean being taken by the Philadelphia Eagles last year. Iowa has had at least one player taken in the NFL Draft every year dating back to 1978.

(Photo by © Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kaleb Johnson, the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and a consensus All-American, is projected to be the highest-selected player for the Hawkeyes this year, as he's currently receiving a second-round draft grade from most scouts and draft projections. Johnson ran for 1,537 yards and scored a school-record 23 touchdowns last fall. Defensive backs Sebastian Castro, a second team All-Big Ten (media) and third team All-America (AP) honors in 2023, and Jermari Harris, a third team All-Big Ten honoree this season, could be the next Hawkeyes off the board. Castro led Iowa with three interceptions and eight pass break-ups last year, while Harris had three interceptions and a team-high seven pass break-ups this season.

(Photo by © Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Jay Higgins, the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and a unanimous All-American, is currently expected to be a mid-round NFL Draft pick. A big showing at the NFL Scouting Combine could definitely boost his draft stock a bit. Connor Colby and Yahya Black figure to be the two Iowa linemen with the best chance to continue Iowa's tradition of sending skilled trench players to the pros. Both Colby and Black project as late round prospects and strong showings at the combine could really improve their draft potential.

(Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)