PREVIEW: Washington at Iowa

WHO: Washington Huskies (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs Iowa Hawkeyes
WHEN: 11:00 AM CT (Saturday, October 12, 2024)
WHERE: Kinnick Stadium (Iowa City, IA)
LINE: Iowa -2.5 (total of 42.5)

The new-look Big Ten becomes a reality for Iowa on Saturday, as the Hawkeyes welcome Washington to Kinnick Stadium for a conference game. The game will be the first meeting between Washington and Iowa as Big Ten rivals -- and the first overall meeting between the programs since the 1995 Sun Bowl, a 38-18 Iowa victory. The Hawkeyes and Huskies met in three bowl games during the Hayden Fry era at Iowa, with the Huskies winning the Rose Bowl games after the 1981 and 1990 seasons and Iowa taking the aforementioned Sun Bowl showdown. The last regular season meeting between Iowa and Washington was a 28-18 Iowa win in Iowa City back in 1964. Iowa and Washington enter Saturday's game on different paths; the Huskies earned their best win of the season last weekend in a 27-17 win over then-#10 Michigan, while Iowa was crushed by then-#3 Ohio State in Columbus. Iowa needs a win Saturday to avoid falling to 1-2 in Big Ten play and just 3-3 overall midway through the season, while Washington is hoping to build on the momentum from last week's win.

WHEN WASHINGTON HAS THE BALL

The Huskies went into extreme makeover mode in the offseason, with head coach Kellen DeBoer and several staff members heading to Alabama to replace the retired Nick Saban. Many of the players that led Washington to the national championship game last season have also departed, either to the NFL or the transfer portal. New head coach Jedd Fisch and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll (both coming from Arizona) have had some hiccups with the new-look offense; the Huskies average just 25.5 ppg (92nd nationally), though they've been more successful at accumulating yards, picking up 465.4 ypg (21st). The Huskies have struggled in the red zone, converting just 75% of their opportunities (111th), including touchdowns just half the time (12 of 24 appearances). QB Will Rogers has been the most effective offensive player for Washington; the Mississippi State transfer has completed 131 of 178 passes (73.6%) for 1,625 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) and 12 touchdowns against just one interception. That lone interception came in last week's win over Michigan and was not just his first interception of the season, but his first pick since throwing three against Alabama last September. Rogers has been sacked 11 times this year; the Huskies are tied for 80th nationally in sacks allowed.

Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson had bit part roles in Washington's passing game last season, but they've blossomed into major contributors this season. Boston leads the team in yards (492) and has been a major threat around the end zone with a team-high eight touchdown grabs. Jackson leads the team with 38 receptions (to 35 for Boston) and has 479 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But five Huskies have 10 or more receptions so far this season, with tight end Keleki Latu (a Nevada transfer) hauling in 20 receptions for 180 yards. Receiver Jeremiah Hunter (a Cal transfer) also has 19 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown, while running back Jonah Coleman (an Arizona transfer) rounds out the double-digit reception squad with 14 grabs for 119 yards. Coleman has also been leading the way in the running game for Washington with 90 carries for 601 yards (6.68 ypc) and all five of the Huskies' rushing touchdowns. Cameron Davis (36 carries, 173 yards) and Adam Mohammed (16 carries, 115 yards) have been the top understudies to Coleman this season. Washington has been proficient at picking up chunk plays on offense this season as well. The Huskies lead the Big Ten with 38 plays for 20+ yards this season and 17 plays of 30+ yards. That could be a concern for an Iowa secondary that's been more vulnerable than normal to big plays this season.

WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

Washington also went through a lot of upheaval on the defensive side of the ball, but new defensive coordinator Steve Belichick (son of Bill) has built a strong defense in short order so far this season. The Huskies are 10th nationally in scoring defense at 13.2 ppg and they've allowed 20+ points just twice -- against Washington State and Rutgers (both games that Washington lost). Washington has been especially strong against the pass this year, allowing just 125.5 yards per game, 3rd best nationally, and leading the country in passer rating allowed (85.3). Opponents have completed just 46.7% of their passes against the Huskies. They've been less solid against the run, allowing 130.5 yards per game, which ranks 58th nationally. Their 3.92 yards per carry allowed ranks 65th. The Huskies have been good at getting teams off the field; opponents have converted just 31.3% of their third-down attempts this season. They've also been strong at stopping teams in the red zone, allowing points on just 67% of opponent red zone trips (8th best nationally). Washington has allowed touchdowns on just 42% of those opponent red zone trips; moreover, opponents have made just 12 appearances inside the red zone against the Huskies.

Washington has just 29 tackles for loss on the season, which ranks 74th nationally, though their 13 sacks ranks 28th nationally. The Huskies have been strong at preventing chunk plays as well, with only 50 plays of 10+ yards allowed this year (12th nationally) and just six plays of 30+ yards (20th nationally). Washington has so far forced six turnovers (four interceptions and two fumbles recovered) while giving up just three turnovers themselves. Linebacker Carson Bruener is leading the team in tackles with 36 with fellow linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala chipping in with 30 stops. Edge Isaiah Ward (another Arizona transfer) leads the team with four tackles for loss, followed by edge Zach Durfee (a Sioux Falls transfer) and nose tackle Sebastian Valdez (a Montana State transfer) with 3.5 tackles for loss. Durfee and Tuputala also lead the team with 2.5 sacks each. Cornerbacks Thaddeus Dixon and Jordan Shaw lead the team in pass break-ups, with five and four, respectively. Dixon is also tied for the team lead with one interception.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

Punter Jack McCallister is averaging 44.3 yards per kick on 18 attempts this year, fifth-best in the Big Ten. Sophomore place kicker Grady Gross has been inconsistent on field goals this season, making just nine of 15 attempts thus far. Denzel Boston has returned eight punts for 65 yards (8.13 yards per return), while Keith Reynolds has taken seven kickoffs for 135 yards (19.3 yards per return).

