Ready to report: Jayden Montgomery

Born at the University of Iowa Hospital just across the street from Kinnick Stadium with a father that played and coached for the Hawkeyes, it feels like Jayden Montgomery was destined to wear black and gold. That is exactly what the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Montgomery will get to do this year as he gets ready to report for his freshman season at Iowa. We caught up with Montgomery to talk about the upcoming move and much more.

Q: What has your spring been like as you wrap up high school and get ready to head off to college?

MONTGOMERY: For me, obviously with my injury, it's been pretty busy. I've been doing a lot of recovery stuff and just kind of making sure I'm getting as healthy as possible before I head in there. School wise, it's been really busy just getting everything setup with Iowa as far as classes for this summer and the fall. It's been a fun process so far, but it's definitely been busy.

Q: Where are you at health wise right now?

MONTGOMERY: It's been good. The knee feels really good and I'm hoping to be pretty close to 100% by the time I head out there in June.

Q: You had the surgery in October, right?

MONTGOMERY: Yeah, so about 7-8 months ago, around there.

Q: What has been the hardest part about the whole rehab process for you? Just staying patient mainly?

MONTGOMERY: Yeah. I'm a person that doesn't like to be sitting around and not doing anything, so the first few months were tough having a big brace on and only being able to do flexion exercises. I was ready to get moving. I would say that was the hardest thing was just not being able to be my normal self and be up and active like I normally am. Otherwise, I feel like I've progressed really well and really haven't had too many issues with it.

Q: Have you already had high school graduation?

MONTGOMERY: No. We're still in school for a week and a half. We graduate on June 12 and then I'll head up to Iowa that night.

Q: What are you looking forward to when you get to Iowa City this summer?

MONTGOMERY: Really just everything. It's been a dream since I was little just to go to Iowa, so it's pretty surreal now that I'm heading up there in just a few weeks. I'm looking forward to everything. The linebacker room is great with Coach Wallace and we have a lot of senior leaders in that room that I look forward to learning from and hopefully just soak up everything that I can. Then, this summer I'm just excited to get back to regular workouts because with my knee I haven't been able to do any regular workouts in what seems like a long time. I'm looking forward to working out and just grinding.

Q: Coming in off the injury, are you thinking redshirt that first year or just compete and let it play out?

MONTGOMERY: We haven't really discussed that with the coaches too much yet, but if they need me I'm there and if they want to redshirt me, that's not an issue for me either. Obviously, I'd love to make an impact and do whatever I can to help out on the field, but we haven't really talked about it too in-depth yet.

Q: You only got to play in a game or two your senior year, right?

MONTGOMERY: I actually only got about 15 snaps in the one game I played. We had four games in the spring for my junior year and then I played in just one game my senior year in the fall.

Q: I would imagine that leaves you itching to get back out there?

MONTGOMERY: Oh, absolutely. Even getting back to regular workouts, it feels like it's been so long, so I'm super excited to get into anything and everything that I can.

Q: You were born in Iowa City, right?

MONTGOMERY: Yeah, I was born in the hospital right there.

Q: Is that almost surreal as you get ready to move there for college with your dad having played there as well?

MONTGOMERY: Oh yeah. Like I said earlier, it's been a dream since I was little. I grew up watching my dad play and coach and my mom's side of the family lives in Iowa so we've already made it to one or two games a year. I've always been a huge Hawkeye fan since I was born. In our house, we have pictures of me as a baby with a Hawkeye uniform on and playing with a helmet. It's awesome and I'm beyond excited to have an opportunity to be able to go out and put it on for my true home state.

Q: What have you heard from your dad (Jerry Montgomery) as far as his advice going into your freshman year of college?

MONTGOMERY: Just to go in and soak up all of the knowledge that you can, work as hard as you can, and just learn. I think learning is the biggest thing. If you learn and work as hard as possible, things are going to play out for you. That's been his message for me.

Q: Have you found out what number you are wearing in college yet?

MONTGOMERY: Yes. I’ll be in #36 this year.

Q: Where are you at right now height and weight wise coming in?

MONTGOMERY: 5-11, 225.

Q: What do you think it's going to be like for you the first time you run out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for a game?

MONTGOMERY: It's going to be crazy. Every time I've seen the swarm come out it's been from the stands so to be a part of it running out I don't even know what type of feelings I'll have. Probably nerves and exciting and just everything. I'm looking forward to it.

Q: Coming in, are you starting out at middle linebacker or working all over the place?

MONTGOMERY: Right now, the plan is to be at middle linebacker. Obviously things could always change, but the plan going in is middle linebacker.

Q: Going back to last year, what do you think you showed in your spring season as a junior that led to the Iowa offer and others?

MONTGOMERY: I feel like I really worked a lot on my speed and quickness and just my ability to read plays. I did a lot of film study, which allowed me to read the offense and see what the other team was trying to do and that allowed me to play fast and get sideline to sideline and execute at a high level. Then I also feel like I showed a little bit of diversity playing running back and returning kicks. I feel like I showed I can play everything - special teams, offense, and defense. I think those were the biggest takeaways from that spring season.

Q: When you visited for spring practice, you met Iowa commit Preston Ries, who is actually a distant relative of yours, right?

MONTGOMERY: Yeah. I had never met him before, but he said his last name was Ries and I was like that sounds familiar. It ended up that we are distantly related, which is super cool. My grandpa on my mom's side and his grandpa are cousins. He's a great kid with a great work ethic, so I'm looking forward to having him in the room in a couple years.

Q: Speaking of relatives, I have to ask about your little brother, Tevyn Montgomery, who isn't so little anymore. He had quite a sophomore season. Is he getting football interest, baseball interest, or both right now?

MONTGOMERY: Right now, he's looking at football. He's getting ready for camp season this summer and looking to go to Iowa and NDSU and a bunch of camps to try to get his name out there and show that he can play too. He's a baller.

Q: Last question I always ask is when you look back at your recruiting, what do you think it was that made Iowa the right fit for you?

MONTGOMERY: Obviously growing up I've always been a fan and it's been a dream to go there, but beyond that all of the coaches are super genuine. Everybody you talk to there makes you feel like family. It's where my heart is and where I want to be.

A two-star prospect, Montgomery committed to Iowa on June 8, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Troy, North Dakota State, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Penn, and Princeton.

See highlights from Montgomery in the video below.