After committing to Iowa nearly a year and a half ago, offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins finally gets to begin his career as a Hawkeye this summer. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Jenkins discusses his upcoming move to Iowa City, what it will mean to him to play for the Hawkeyes, and much more in this update.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

JENKINS: I move up to Iowa City on the June 8th weekend.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

JENKINS: I’m excited to get to work with the boys, all the guys in the class, and I have grown to become pretty good friends with a few of the lineman there already, so just being around the coaching staff and the players and getting to work.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

JENKINS: I’m expecting to redshirt and get comfortable with the school and playbook and put on some good weight.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

JENKINS: It was exciting to get there and just be around everyone. When we had our meeting with Coach Polasek, it made me realize just what I’m going through and how close I am to being able to live out my childhood dream.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

JENKINS: it will mean the world to me to see all the fans and the environment that we’re in. It’ll truly be a dream come true for me.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

JENKINS: The coaches, the players, and the state of Iowa and its fans. There’s not a better coaching staff in the country and the state of Iowa was built on hard work and it’s just something that means so much to me. I love the state of Iowa.

Q: Lastly, have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

JENKINS: I’m not positive yet, but I believe #75, and I’m 6’4”, 265 lbs.

A three-star prospect, Jenkins committed to Iowa on January 22, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Toledo, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and Ball State.

During his high school career, Jenkins and fellow Iowa commit Samson Evans teamed up to lead Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge to 28 consecutive wins and back to back state titles the past two years.



See highlights from Jenkins' senior year at Prairie Ridge in the video below.