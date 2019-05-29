After watching two of Iowa's tight ends go in the first round of the NFL Draft last month, incoming freshmen Josiah Miamen is excited to begin his college career with the Hawkeyes and hopes to follow in their footsteps. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miamen this week to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa?

MIAMEN: June 9th.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

MIAMEN: Just getting better as a player and an athlete and getting used to the increased skill level of those I’ll be going against.

Q: What have you been doing to prepare?

MIAMEN: I’ve been working out with my trainer, Eric Crowhurst, at 360 speed and performance.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

MIAMEN: I hope to improve as much as I possibly can as an athlete and do my best to fill whatever role the team needs me to fill.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

MIAMEN: It will mean that I’ve accomplished a goal that I’ve been striving for my whole life and it’ll be very surreal. But as amazing at it’ll be, I’ve still got to remember that I have many more goals to accomplish and that this is only the beginning.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the choice for you?

MIAMEN: The rich tight end tradition as well as the strong culture that they’ve built.

Q: What was it like, as a soon to be Iowa tight end, to watch their two tight ends go in the first round of the NFL Draft in April?

MIAMEN: It was crazy seeing both of those guys get drafted. I don’t really know T.J. that well, but I have a pretty good relationship with Noah. He was my player host on my visit and always answers any questions I ask him when it comes to getting advice for what the next four years will be like. So I was very happy for him on draft day and made sure to congratulate him. It was also a very eye opening experience for me because in a few weeks I’m going to be walking into the same facilities they did and with the same opportunities they had. I hope to carry on the tradition and do everything I can to eventually be on that same stage.

Q: What was the best piece of advice that Noah Fant gave you coming in this year?

MIAMEN: Just to work my ass off and never become complacent.

Q: Lastly have you found out what number you will be wearing in college and what is your current height and weight?

MIAMEN: I’ll be wearing #80, and I’m 6’4”, 225 lbs. right now.

A three-star prospect, Miamen committed to Iowa on September 23, 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Illinois, Western Michigan, Kent State, Princeton, Columbia, and Illinois State.

As a senior, Miamen finished with 25 catches for 500 yards and six touchdowns this past season, leading Dunlap High School to a 7-3 record.

See highlights from Miamen's senior year in the video below.