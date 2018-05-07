After putting up big numbers as a wide receiver, running back, and return man in high school, Tyrone Tracy Jr. hopes to have a similar impact in college for the Iowa Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tracy this week to discuss his upcoming move to Iowa City, what his goals are for his freshman year, why he plans to wear #3 in college, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City this summer?

TRACY: I leave June 9th for Iowa City.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting workouts with the team?

TRACY: Better competition. Something to push me to better myself and to see how good I really am.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman year? Are you hoping to play or expecting to redshirt?

TRACY: I’m expecting to play right away, but that’s not going to come easy. I want to have an impact on the team, but I know I’ve got to work my butt off.

Q: Is the plan still to work at slot receiver and on returns maybe?

TRACY: Yes sir.

Q: What was it like visiting spring practice last month now that you are so close to being there?

TRACY: Spring practice was good, but I was upset because I couldn’t play and I had to leave.

Q: What will it mean to you to walk out of the tunnel at Kinnick Stadium for the first time?

TRACY: It’s going to mean everything because there’s a lot of great Hawkeyes that have walked out of that tunnel before me and now I get to do it just like them.

Q: When you look back at everything, what was it about Iowa that made it the right place for you?

TRACY: Literally everything about it caught my eye. It was everything I wanted in a college. It’s a place that I can call home and a place where I could start and impact the team as a freshman. The coaches and players are great, the campus is amazing, and everything is just outstanding there.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college?

TRACY: I will be wearing #3 for my gone, but never forgotten friend, Dijon Anderson (LINK).

Q: Can you please tell me a little bit more about Dijon and what it will mean to you to wear #3 in college for him?

TRACY: He loved football. That number isn’t just a number anymore. It’s a lot more and not to just me, but to all of Indianapolis. It will mean so much to wear #3 and represent him at that high of a level. The number is also for my brothers. I’ve got three brothers and we have a very tight bond. Also, I’m wearing #3 because of God. God, the father, God, the son, and God, the Holy Spirit.

Q: Does your family talk about trying to all go to Iowa together?

TRACY: That would be a blessing, but right now we are just trying to get my brother's name (Kenny Tracy) out there.

Q: What advice have you given your cousin, former Iowa commit Larry Tracy, as he continues to go through the recruiting process?

TRACY: Do what you want and what’s best for you. Don’t try to please everyone and just please yourself.

A three-star prospect, Tracy committed to Iowa on April 29, 2017, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Indiana, Louisville, Northwestern, Illinois, Cincinnati, Boston College, Western Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Navy, Central Michigan, Miami-OH, and Indiana State.



As a senior, Tracy had 123 carries for 1,412 yards rushing and 54 catches for 1,132 yards receiving with 29 touchdowns for Decatur Central.

See highlights from Tracy's senior year at Decatur Central in the video below.