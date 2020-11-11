HawkeyeReport - Sandfort signs with Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Payton Sandfort has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.

PAYTON SANDFORT

Forward, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds

Waukee, Iowa (Waukee High School)

“I am super excited to make this commitment official and can’t wait to get to Iowa City to be with the team! Through this process, I felt that Iowa was home for me. Coach McCaffery and the entire staff made me feel like I was a priority from day one, which was really cool, and I got to know the players throughout the process. Ultimately, when it came down to it, this felt like home to me because of the style, the culture, and the people within the program and the people who support the program.”





Averaged 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists as a junior team captain in 2019-20

Shot at a 45 percent clip from 3-point range each of the last two seasons

First-team All-State (Iowa Newspaper Writers Association), first-team all-conference, State All-Tournament Team, and All Substate Team honoree as a junior

Led Waukee High School to a school-record 23 wins, conference and substate championship, and State tournament runner-up finish last season as a junior

Member of the Waukee 2018 and 2019 conference and substate championship team that also placed third at the Iowa State tournament both seasons

Competed on Kingdom Hoops AAU team in 2020, averaging 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists

Starter on the Waukee Golf Team that won the 2020 state and district championship

Individual runner-up at the district tournament, shooting an even-par 71

National Honor Society memberThree-time All-Academic Award (Central Iowa Metro League)

Powerlife Leader for Lutheran Church of Hope middle school students the last three years





FRAN McCAFFERY ON PAYTON SANDFORT

“We’re thrilled to have Payton join our program. I offered a scholarship the very first time I saw him play. He is perfectly suited for our style of play with his size, versatility, competitiveness, 3-point accuracy, ball handling and post-up skill. I believe he is going to have a tremendous career here at the University of Iowa.”