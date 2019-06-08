Grinnell offensive lineman Dodge Sauser switched to center on Sunday for camp at Iowa and worked hard while adjusting on the fly.

“It went good. I got reps at center mainly in 1-on-1's, which was a little bit different, but it went alright.”

Sauser admitted the change was a challenge but one that he worked through.

“A little difficult, but not too bad," said Sauser. "I have played center in the past quite a bit but haven't really practiced it for a 1v1 setting.”

His individual performance at the camp was one that Sauser was pleased with.

“Pretty well," Sauser said. "I just kept competing really hard and tried to win every drill and rep.”

Sauser had a lot of fun spending time learning from the Hawkeye staff.

“It was awesome," he said. "I really like the coaches there. They teach great fundamentals and I love just the mindset in the run game that we're going to run full speed at defenders and smash them up front.”

There was feedback from the Iowa coaches during the course of the day.

“They said I come off the ball aggressive, which was good, but the big thing was just keeping my feet moving whether it was in pass set or run game.”

Sauser continues to have heavy praise for the Iowa program as a whole.

“I love it. It's a real unique culture that I just think is really cool," said Sauser. "I'm originally from Iowa City too, so I grew up going to games in Kinnick. I've always been a big fan of the Hawks.”

A busy few weeks has Sauser traveling across the Midwest for more college camps.

“Northwestern next weekend, two more camps at Iowa, another camp at ISU, camp at Notre Dame, Kansas State, Kohl's kicking, and possibly Kansas.”

Sauser mentioned the two colleges that have been recruiting him most.

“Probably Iowa and Iowa State.”